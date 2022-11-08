Kiwi band Six60 perform in Rotorua this weekend. Photo / Supplied

For the first time ever, New Zealand pop-rock band, Six60 will play at the Rotorua International Stadium this Saturday as part of their SIX60 SATURDAYS Aotearoa stadium tour.

Marketed as a ‘monumental occasion’ the family-friendly concert is nearly sold out with only a few days of ticket sales remaining.

Rotorua Lakes Council events director, Joelene Elliott, said Six60 was a firm Kiwi favourite and its supporting acts, Kaylee Bell, Coterie, Rob Ruha and Ka Hao and Kora would bring together all walks of life for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

“It’s been a decade since Six60 have played here and this is one of the biggest concert audiences the stadium has seen since Raggamuffin (2013), we’re excited to feel the buzz around town with thousands of manuhiri (visitors) expected to the district on Saturday.

Six60 was a firm Kiwi favourite. Photo / Supplied

“For an event of this size to run smoothly, we have put operational procedures in place, in partnership with the Rotorua Police to ensure everyone is safe as this is a concert for all ages,” Elliott said.

To ease congestion, Devon St West will be closed between Ray Boord Park and Pukehangi Rd with car parking available on the Westbrook Fields at a cost of $20 per vehicle payable by cash only.

Parking is accessible from Thebes St, off Malfroy Rd and will be open from 3:30pm.

There is a free bus service running from i-Site on Fenton St to the Stadium and returning from 3:30pm until the end of the concert. The drop-off and collection points are i-Site on Fenton St and the Westbrook netball courts on Malfroy Rd.

Rotorua Police Senior Sergeant, Karl Konlechner had an important message for concertgoers – “drink responsibly.”

Rotorua International Stadium is nearly sold out for Saturday's show. Photo / NZME

“Pre-loading might seem like a cheap way to get ready for a night out, but you won’t get into the concert venue if you’re intoxicated. Also, don’t line up with alcohol in your possession, you may get a $250 fine.

“Police will be conducting checkpoints before and after the concert. Make sure you have a sober driver or take the free bus.

“We want everyone to have fun and return home safely, look out for one another and don’t hesitate to reach out to the police, on-site security or St John if you need assistance,” Konlechner said.

Concertgoers over 18 are advised to bring a valid ID to receive a wristband upon entry in order to purchase alcoholic drinks.

The family-friendly concert is nearly sold out. Photo / Supplied

Elliot wants patrons to enjoy the great vibe, delicious food trucks and a fantastic evening of music but be prepared for all weather and stay safe, she said.

“The event is fully licensed, no BYO or non-alcoholic beverages are permitted, only empty water bottles which can be filled upon entry. There will be food stalls on site with a variety of selections, commercial food is not allowed.”

Professional security will be on-site and all bags will be checked on entry.

For further information about concert suppliers and restrictions, visit the Rotorua Nui webpage and check out the frequently asked questions and conditions of entry: https://www.rotoruanui.nz/event/six60/

SHOW TIMES*

4.30pm – Gates Open

4.55pm – Kaylee Bell

5.35pm – Coterie

6.30pm – Rob Ruha & Ka Hao

7.30pm – Kora

9.00pm – SIX60

11.00pm – Show Ends

*Times are subject to change.