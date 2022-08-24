Brantry Eatery owners Prue (left) and Felicity Campbell. Photo / Supplied

Brantry Eatery is a popular and vibrant restaurant run by well-known sisters Prue and Felicity Campbell. Prue, a creative and passionate chef, has seen them win several excellence awards, while Felicity's passion for creating a memorable dining experience has become a trademark for the restaurant.

Open throughout the week for dinner, Brantry House has become one of Taupō's most stylish eateries. The contemporary menu celebrates fresh seasonal produce and top

quality local and New Zealand ingredients.

The sisters have more than 28 years' experience in the hospitality industry and In October this year celebrate 20 years of owning Brantry Eatery.

The Brantry Eatery in Taupō serves contemporary New Zealand cuisine. Photo / File

What are your favourite dishes?

Food for us is the opportunity to gather together with family and friends, to chat, connect and best of all leave with your cheeks sore from laughter. We love seasonal produce that has been prepared in an uncomplicated way so flavours shine.

What do you love about Taupō produce?

Our ethos is to support as many local suppliers as possible and we regularly have local produce on our menu.

We also use produce from our own garden. Our heritage apples make a tasty winter crumble and we make a quince paste in-house that you will taste on our cheese board. We bottle fruit when it is in season and have herb gardens that we use year-round. If you have enjoyed a gin and tonic from our bar, chances are that garnish came from one of our 20-year-old trees.

The Brantry Eatery is on Rifle Range Rd, Taupō. Photo / Supplied

What do you love about operating in the Taupō region?

This is home. This is where we grew up and have so many fond memories. A highlight for us is being able to reconnect with people from our childhood when they come in to dine. We are so lucky to have the lake, rivers and mountains in our backyard. Our Taupō environment is incredibly special and we enjoy spending time with our families walking, riding our bikes or having a picnic at the beach.

What makes your restaurant special?

We are a family-owned and operated business and as soon as you walk in the door, you become part of our family. We want your dining experience to be unpretentious, warm and memorable.

What events are coming up?

We have our always popular Gin Dego (five dishes paired with five different gin drinks) and Gin High Tea Cook School events coming up in September. There is always something in the pipeline. Keep up to date with what's coming up by subscribing to our newsletter or following us on Facebook or Instagram @BrantryEatery.

About Yum Food Company:

Our cook schools are highly interactive, fun and relaxed. Everyone leaves with knowledge, skills and recipes that can be recreated in their own kitchens. At the end of our cook school, we gather together to share the food that has been created and enjoy each other's company.

We provide a bespoke, individualised experience for every client, whether it is a wedding, an in-house private chef service or a conference/event for hundreds of people.

We tailor our menus to suit your needs and tastes.