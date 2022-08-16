Pihanga Health nurse Deborah Lecky (left), with Waitapu Beech (centre) who was the 10,000th person to receive a Covid-19 vaccination, and practice manager Hilary MorrishAllen (right). Photo / Zoe Shaw

Last week Pihanga Health administered its 10,000th Covid-19 vaccination.

Pihanga Health practice manager Hilary MorrishAllen says arriving at this milestone has been no small feat. Key to the community uptake of the Covid-19 vaccination has been the collaboration between Pihanga Health, Tūwharetoa Health, and Te Whatu Ora Lakes, formerly Lakes District Health Board.

Some of the vaccine initiatives include in-clinic appointments, pop-up sites, creating a community vaccination hub, hiring a mobile van to reach far-flung areas, and hosting two drive-through events.

She says Pihanga Health serves a diverse community,

"We are all paddling together in the same waka with the desire to bring the best protection possible for our communities.

"This milestone is yet another example of how our community punches above its weight."

A celebration was held when the 10,000th person to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Waitapu Beech, rolled up her sleeve for the jab. She was thrilled to receive a $100 voucher from Tūrangi New World store owner Danny Pickett.

Hilary says Pihanga Health has an incredible group of dedicated staff, and the nurses have worked tirelessly administering vaccines.

Pihanga Health continuous improvement lead Athena Anaru says its patients have been really proactive about coming in to get their booster shots, including teens who are in a harder-to-reach bracket, and so far about a quarter to a half of teenagers have had their booster shot.

"We send out a text saying 'you're due for your booster' and people have responded really well."

She says the number of people affected by flu is considerably lower than in the past.

Feedback from the Tūrangi community indicates there has been a significant decrease in Covid-19 case numbers. This is in line with the rest of New Zealand and Athena says staff at Pihanga Health are really happy about this.

"Probably it's because people are staying home if they are unwell. We've all been trained to wear a mask and wash our hands, and it's working."

If you want to make an appointment to have your Covid-19 shot or your flu jab, phone 0800 Pihanga (0800 7442642).