Whakaipo Lodge owners Gareth and Angie London. Photo / Supplied

The Spark Stella Business Award finalists have been announced.

The awards are held every second year and Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod says the categories reflect the challenging conditions imposed on business from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The categories have more focus on areas of achievement rather than business size or industry. There are team awards for businesses that have worked together to stand tall in the face of adversity, and star performer awards for individuals who have shown themselves to be the shining lights of the company.

The Love Taupō Customer Experience Masters award is for those who always put their customer first, no matter what the challenges are.

"They have jumped at every hurdle, keeping the customer experience front of mind with every new challenge by adapting and refining their systems in a fun and safe way," Julie says.

The finalists are:

•SignLab

•Sorrento Italian Dining & Wine Bar

•Taupo Top 10 Holiday Park

•Tongariro National Trout Centre

•Whakaipo Lodge

For the past seven years, Whakaipo Lodge owners Garth and Angie London have held the number one position on Tripadvisor for their accommodation category. Going into the pandemic, most of their customers came from overseas and Garth says the initial lockdown "was like the tap turning off".

He says they were pleasantly surprised by the number of New Zealanders visitors they have had.

The couple decided to hibernate their business for a year, and went and ran Timber Trail Lodge, patronised by mountain bikers.

"They had a huge year, and it was great to see them doing well," Garth says.

They reopened Whakaipo Lodge, only for Waikato and Auckland to go into lockdown.

"It was very challenging times."

He says their focus has always been on delivering an amazing experience to their New Zealand guests. A key part of this has been to have a relaxed cancellation policy in an effort to be fair, understanding and kind.

Recently Garth and Angie completed a Qualmark five-star Gold for Whakaipo Lodge, and on the back of this they decided to enter the Stella Awards.

Angie says their partnerships with Love Taupō, Tourism NZ and other industry associations have been incredibly invaluable during the last two and a half years.

"The future is looking sunny. Our forward bookings are amazing," Garth says.

The Amplify Star Performers award is for people who are incredibly passionate about protecting the environment. They inspire their teammates with the simple changes they have made to live more sustainably while still being great at their jobs.

The finalists are:

•David Middleton, Bike Shelf One

•Michael Quintern, MyNoke

•Sasha Jasser, The Cozy Corner

Team Titan

The Stellar Teammates award is for individuals who are always there to help, bringing their smile, enthusiasm and encouragement with them. They are the go-to people for everyone's needs, even if it's not part of their role.

The finalists are:

•Deiryn Wallace, Confinement Escape Rooms

•Haylee Krebs, Diamond Laser Medispa

•Jodie Lough, AJ Hackett Taupo Bungy

•Regan Braithwaite, Mavericks Gastro Pub

•Victoria Goodwin, Big Brown Paws Doggie Daycare & Spa

•Locky McNeill, Temple Productions

•Paige Nairn, REACH Media Taupo

The Customer Service Maestro Award is for individuals who are customer service maestros.

Despite challenges with masks, social distancing and alert levels, these people always put the customer first. They listen, serve, pay attention to detail and are often one step ahead.

The finalists are:

•Anthony O'Rourke, AJ Hackett Taupo Bungy

•Jerico Withers, The Cozy Corner

•Jonny Clapcott, Four b Bike Hire and Tours

•Megan Bishop, House of Travel

•Meredith Wotherspoon, Diamond Laser Medispa

The Solo Superstar Award is for sole traders who excel in all areas of their business.

They provide friendly, efficient service as well as quality products, and behind the scenes work tirelessly to manage admin and finances.

The finalists are:

•Barb Bowie, Tongariro Adventures

•Jessica Harrison, Kiko Pilates

•Joel Corbett, Corbie Films

Temple Productions owner Locky McNeill live streaming inter-school cross country. Photo / Supplied

Temple Productions owner operator Locky McNeill realised he had severe burnout when the country went into the first lockdown.

"Two years ago I was pastoring a church and doing video production and now I've gone in a completely different direction but my approach is still the same."

He says he's responded to the world changing by utilising his existing technology and project management skills, and by helping others.

"I wanted to do something I was good at, and that I enjoy."

In the past, he has always gone hard out, and says he blew himself to bits.

"Now my approach is 'how can I add value to someone else's business?'

Locky was surprised to be named a finalist and says he appreciates the recognition.