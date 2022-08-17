The Trev Terry Fairies performing at #Fabulous 2022. Photo / Noel Munford

It's official and it's fabulous.

#Fabulous is one of the fastest-selling shows in Taupō history and one of the biggest community fundraising events. On the weekend around $100,000 was raised for Lake Taupō Hospice.

Hospice provides palliative care for people who nearing the end of their life. Community relations and fundraising manager Ross Mortimer says hospice is for anyone in our community, regardless of demographic.

More than 800 people enjoyed the drag-inspired cabaret featuring local people.

Ross says the show was truly a community effort, with over 50 volunteers, 13 different community organisations, and 17 sponsors making a valuable contribution.

The show comprised seven acts, and the #supreme award went to the team from Empower Fitness, sponsored by Penny Homes Taupō.

Backstage preparation for one of The Fab Boys from Empower Fitness, #Fabulous 2022. Photo / Noel Munford

Ross says feedback from the crowd was that #Fabulous was positive and uplifting.

"In these Covid times, this is the type of event people need. #Fabulous also speaks to inclusivity and diversity," Ross says.

Last year was the first time an event of this type had been run by Lake Taupō Hospice, and inquiries afterwards gave the organisers confidence to extend the show from one night to two.

Ross says they were told "this would never work in Taupō because it's too conservative".

"But we know the people who live here are progressive and forward-thinking."

He says the performers deserve huge thanks for living outside of their comfort zones.

Master of ceremonies Miss Ribena (centre) and entertainers wtih Lake Taupō Hospice organiser Terry Lambert (second from left) and communications & fundraising manager Ross Mortimer.

Master of ceremonies Miss Ribena was a crowd favourite and Ross says she is a great ambassador for hospice.