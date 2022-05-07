Cafe Lacus' seafood chowder. Photo / Supplied



SPONSORED CONTENT

Cafe Lacus - Lake Taupo Eatery was established with the vision of being a place to enjoy for all the ages.

The Cafe Lacus team is determined to provide the best cafe experience, catering service, and to be an exciting place for dining in and takeaway.

The eatery serves a widely varied à la carte menu, cabinet food options, sweet treats, and a wide range of drinks.

Today, the team at Cafe Lacus is sharing its seafood chowder recipe.

The Cafe Lacus team is determined to provide the best cafe experience along with an exciting place to dine in, takeaway and catering services. Photo / Supplied

Seafood Chowder

Serves six people.

Ingredients:

500g fresh fish – you can use a mix of different fish such as gurnard, tarakihi, hoki or snapper. Salmon and trout also work well if available.

250g seafood marinara mix.

250g de-shelled prawns or shrimp.

12 queen scallops in their shell.

1 large onion.

1 large carrot.

1 celery stalk.

2 garlic cloves.

125g butter.

1 Tbsp curry powder.

¾ cup flour.

250ml white wine.

500ml seafood stock.

1 can diced capsicum.

300ml cream.

1 lemon.

Parsley.

Salt.

Pepper.

Method:

In a large pot, melt butter and add finely diced onion, crushed garlic, diced carrot and celery. Add curry powder and cook over low heat until the vegetables are soft – approx 15 minutes.

Add seafood marinara mix and cook for a further 10 minutes.

Sift in your flour and mix through. Cook for five minutes before adding white wine, seafood stock and one cup of hot water.

Add the can of capsicum and its liquid to the pan. Zest and juice your lemons and add. Test your seasoning, adding fresh cracked black pepper and salt to taste.

Add the remaining diced seafood to the pot and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cream and stir though. Turn off the heat.

Heat 1 tsp of oil and 2 tsp of butter in a frying pan over a medium heat. Once hot, add your scallop shells and cook for 3-4 minutes until the scallop meat is cooked.

To serve:

Ladle your seafood chowder into six warm bowls. Place two scallop shells on top, sprinkle with chopped parsley and cracked black pepper. Serve with a lemon wedge and toasted ciabatta bread.