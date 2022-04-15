Bistro Lago executive chef Adrian Walker. Photo / Supplied

With more than 20 years of experience working in kitchens in New Zealand and Australia, Bistro Lago executive chef Adrian Walker knows his stuff.

He trained in Southland at SIT before working in Queenstown, at Millbrook Resort, for a year. He then moved to Melbourne, Australia, to get experience in different cuisines.

"In Melbourne, I got experience in a fine dining restaurant called Lynch's then went in a tapas bar and after that moved to Airlie Beach in Queensland and worked in a surf and turf style grill," Adrian says.

Roles in Queenstown, Christchurch and Auckland followed before moving to Taupō in 2017 to be executive chef at the Hilton.

"I was there for 18 months before starting my own personal chef business which I managed until Covid in 2020. I was lucky enough to be successful in getting the executive chef role again at the Hilton, when they reopened in July 2020."

Favourite Foods

"Growing up on a farm in the deep south, I love the regional produce I grew up with; Bluff oysters, Southland lamb, game foods like rabbit, hare and duck plus, of course, trout.

"I love being surrounded by the amazing produce we have here. Taupō Beef and Lamb is an example of a producer with vision and a sustainable conscience.

"Not only is their beef and lamb quality second to none but their founders Mike and Sharon Barton are so passionate and forward-thinking with the wellness of our great lake being their number one priority."

Adrian spends his spare time either working around the house or in the outdoors going for a bike ride, a walk or his new hobby fly fishing.

Today, Adrian is sharing the recipe for a mouth-watering Whitaker's chocolate tart with the readers.

"I picked this recipe because it was a recipe that I developed with some of my staff here at the Hilton.

"I wanted a 'wow' chocolate dessert item that was versatile, so one that we can use in Bistro Lago, high tea and conferencing. Plus a dessert that had a Kiwi connection and I feel that you cannot get more Kiwi than Whittaker's Chocolate.

"When I first started working in commercial kitchens, if you wanted a high-quality chocolate dessert you needed to use imported chocolate from Belgium or France. Now we have our own world-leading chocolate producer.

"I feel Bistro Lago and the Hilton give me the opportunity to use my past experience and combine my culinary passions. Our style of food in Bistro Lago is modern New Zealand but uses classic French techniques plus the opportunity to use beautiful local produce and getting to meet the equally passionate local producers."

Whittaker's Chocolate Tart

Whitakers chocolate tart. Photo / Supplied

Base

450g malt biscuit

50g cocoa powder

120g butter

Melt the butter, and combine with dry ingredients in the kitchen aid with a paddle.

Press mixture into a greased and lined 24cm rectangle cake tin and set in the fridge.

Filling

500g Whittaker's dark chocolate 50%

700ml cream

130g sugar

3 Tbsp honey

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and melt over a bain-marie until chocolate is fully melted.

Pour over the biscuit mix and set in the fridge - preferably overnight.

Glaze

125g butter

175g sugar

125ml cream

55g cocoa powder

Combine the above ingredients and melt in a bowl over a bain-marie.

5 sheets gelatine – soak and add into above mixture keep over a bain-marie.

40g Whittaker's dark chocolate 72% - add and melt into the rest of the ingredients, once fully melted pour over the chocolate mixture, return to the fridge and set overnight.

