Amy and Saran Tepavac at the Oamaru Hut, Kaimanawa Ranges. Photo / Supplied



The roar is on.

The holidays are expected to bring deer hunters into the Taupō District, and Hamills Taupō owner Saran Tepavac says it's an emotional time.

"Excitement, anticipation, and pressure to get a trophy - these are three emotions hunters are experiencing right now," he says.

Every year Saran has an early season hunt with his friend Dion Richards.

"I go with the same friend every year, and I often hunt that area, not just when the roar is on."

A few weeks ago they were at "spot x" in the Waipunga Gorge, just a little before the roar had really started. They had no luck with the hunting but "really just enjoyed a walk in the bush".

"It was still a bit warm last week. But with the cooler weather the roar will be getting under way for Easter," Saran says.

He is changing the way he hunts to better suit his young family and his work/life schedule. He says he sometimes takes his wife Amy, or one of their children, on a short day trip into the Kaimanawas, either hunting or fishing.

"We'll go midweek when there are not many other hunters around."

Saran and Amy Tepavac enjoy a day hunt in the Kaimanawa Forest Park. Photo / Supplied

The days of multi-day adventures are far from over, just a little more targeted, with planning well under way for a two-week "trip of a lifetime" to Stewart Island booked in for May.

For this year's roar, he expects many hunters will be heading into Clements Mill Rd at Taharua, Kiko Rd at Motuoapa, and up the Waipakahi River.

He says the deer hunting conditions are excellent, with deer numbers well up with less pressure in the past two years with hunters staying away due to the pandemic.

His big tip for deer hunting this roar is "you don't have to go to the back of beyond to find a deer", and suggests hunters "walk into the animals".

"Hunt to your feet, park the car then walk a couple of hundred metres and you should be able to find a deer."

He says customers coming into his shop have planned their hunt months in advance, and anticipation is high.

"For many hunters, it's about the adventure and a chance to get into the outdoors."

Some have a strong focus on bagging a trophy deer, while others want to bring home food for the family.

"People love the outdoors for different reasons. But one thing is for sure, multi-day hunting requires a lot of gear and a lot of organising."

The Game Animal Council is encouraging hunters to take all the necessary safety precautions to look after their mates during the upcoming roar. General manager Tim Gale says the roar is the highlight of the hunting calendar.

"For some people, it's bigger than Christmas."

Tim said the roar period also presents extra risk so preparation for a hunt is essential: make sure you give your gear a good check-over before you go, check the long-range weather forecast, always carry hard-copy maps to supplement electronic navigational aids, and leave your intentions, including when returning, with a reliable contact.

He says communication with the outside world can be difficult when in the backcountry.

"At the very least hunters should carry a personal locator beacon and know how to use it. It is also important hunters respect the things out of their control, such as weather and river levels, and be prepared to wait things out if necessary."

Revising firearms safety before heading into the bush is good practice, particularly if out with new hunting buddies.

"It is critical to identify your target carefully and beyond all doubt, treat every firearm as loaded and make sure the person carrying the rifle is responsible for checking it is unloaded and safe.

"If you are sharing a firearm make sure the person carrying it maintains responsibility for checking it is in the appropriate state of load."

The Game Animal Council strongly recommends wearing high-vis or blaze clothing. Tim says orange blaze is extremely vivid to the human eye, yet deer do not pick it up.

"Finally, there will be a lot of people in the hills, particularly over the Easter period, so be mindful of other hunting parties as well as other backcountry users."