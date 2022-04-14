Julia Vahry is the Tongariro National Trout Centre's new kids' fishing ambassador. Photo / Supplied

After 35 years of running the popular Kids Fishing programme, the Tongariro National Trout Centre is excited to announce the appointment of a kids' fishing ambassador.

This role has been created to promote and encourage families to get out and try fly fishing for rainbow trout at the unique centre in Tūrangi, 45 minutes south of Taupō.

Newly appointed to the position, Julia Vahry says she is "very excited about this opportunity to be the ambassador for kids' fishing at the centre. I know how important it is to plant seeds in our children, so they learn to love the outdoors.

"In our modern world, it is important to encourage them to get outside, be active, healthy, build happy beautiful memories with family and friends. It is also beneficial to participate in an activity where mindfulness is a key part of the experience."

Julia is a strong advocate of using fly fishing to get the family out and about and trying something new. She believes it is an important release, bringing numerous benefits to mental health and wellbeing and helping combat the stresses of modern life.

"Prior to the role I'm in now, I had 10 years with the police so I'm well aware of what it's like with pressures and tragedies. Fly fishing is absolutely an escape and you certainly don't realise how much you need it until you're there.

"My dad is the perfect example. He's really go, go, go and work, work, work, doing everything for everyone else. Once we finally do get him back out on the river, he realises how much he needed it.

"It's not even about whether you catch anything, it's just getting out there and having some quiet time, thinking about nothing. I think all people, humans and kids, need that quiet mind sometimes.

Julia Vahry says fly fishing is beneficial for mental health and wellbeing. Photo / Supplied

Julia says children, particularly after spending much of the last two years in lockdowns and on screens due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will benefit hugely from getting outdoors and trying something new.

"I'm really excited about the role because I'm hoping to give people the opportunity to reconnect with the outdoors and the simple pleasures in life.

"With fly fishing, around the world globally, New Zealand has some of the best fly fishing in the world, yet so many people haven't experienced it. You can be driving around your local spots or on road trips and you'll go over multiple bridges and have no idea that if you stopped and explored you might be standing on a river or stream full of trout.

"It's just about opening people's eyes to what's actually out there and what's local. The kids love it too and they don't forget it. They forget their time sitting and watching TV, that's not a memorable experience for them, but we can create memorable experiences for them to look back on."

Fly fishing is an activity the whole family can enjoy. Photo / Supplied

Julia also owns Vahry Insurance, which she runs with the ethos that "people matter". Her new role at the Tongariro National Trout Centre ties in well.

"Obviously, I had my 10 years in the police and then re-evaluated life. The main focus [of Vahry Insurance] is on creating and shaping better futures for people.

"Insurance is just a tiny dot in the ocean, in terms of what I want to do for the community, and this new role is perfectly aligned with my why, my purpose and what I want to achieve in life. Just helping shape really good futures for our next generation and setting them up right."

National Trout Centre manager Bevin Severinsen says that there will be some great prizes on offer every day during the April school holidays including free family passes, family fishing licences for the Taupō Fishery, kids' fly fishing packs and competitions, which include prizes such as guided fly fishing trips on the Tongariro River.

Julia will be making special appearances throughout the holidays. Kids' Fishing is available every day of the school holidays and can be booked online by going to troutcentre.com.

