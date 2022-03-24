Playing in the water is a good sign the whio are ready to thrive. Photo / T Swann/Pukaha

From being reluctant to dip their toes in the water to frolicking in the Tongariro River, three whio (blue ducks) have found new homes in the wild near Poutu Intake.

Before their release, the juvenile whio had been busy building confidence at the hardening facility at Tongariro National Trout Centre.

Whio are river specialists, living on fast-flowing rivers.

Hardening facility coordinator Karen Ardin says staff and volunteers noticed the birds acting differently on arrival.

"Two were standouts when they arrived as they just didn't want to get in the water. Not wanting to swim is like not knowing how to be a duck."

Project Tongariro whio volunteers Jim Boston(left), Di Michels and Collette Taylor rapt with the successful release. Photo / K Nowak/DOC

Fortunately, the whio picked up a few tricks from their Pukaha cousin and hit the water like pros when released into the wild, she says.

"We released them to the Tongariro River, where we know they have a high chance of survival thanks to the trapping efforts of local community group the Blue Duck Trust."

Department of Conservation and Pukaha staff watch released whio playing in the shallows. Photo / K Nowak/DOC

Whio are a taonga species found nowhere else in the world.

The Tongariro River is a great place for people to spot whio in the wild, even within the

township of Tūrangi, Karen Ardin says.

"They're fun to watch, just make sure you give them space to be wild."