Rotorua Daily Post

Department of Conservation Central Plateau Mahi Aroha summer 2022

5 minutes to read
View of Lake Taupō from the top of Mt Tihia. Photo / Rachel Canning

Rachel Canning
By
Rachel Canning

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender

This summer I went on several Mahi Aroha summer tours, hoping to experience a new short walk and to find a bit of culture. Along the way I found some living treasures, volunteers who are

