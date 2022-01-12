Tūrangi Fire Brigade along with fire crews from Taupō and Omori attended a scrub fire on State Highway 32 near Waihaha on April 10, 2020. Photo / Supplied

On Sunday, the Bay of Plenty, including the Taupō District, moved into a restricted fire season.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Pumicelands rural fire officer Roger Nelson says Taupō is very dry at the moment and people should get permits (when required) so the fire service knows where fires are being lit.

The start of the restricted fire season is later this year, due to a good amount of rain at the end of last year.

Staying up late next to a brazier or chiminea in this lovely January weather is still allowed, hangi are allowed, but bonfires and campfires require a permit.

Fenz guidelines state no permit is required for braziers, fire pits, fire bowls or hangi as long as they are less than 0.5m in area (less than 2m in area for hangi), and braziers, fire pits and bowls, chimineas, and hangi, umu, braai or lovo must be three metres away from a building, hedge or anything combustible.

You also need to have at hand a way to put out the fire, for example, a hose, mechanical digger, or water sprayer.

Charcoal barbecues and grills are allowed in a restricted fire season, as long as they are not positioned on an apartment balcony, deck, under a roof overhang or within other enclosed areas.

Gas-fired barbecues, cookers and heaters are also allowed.

Roger says his main advice to the many holidaymakers in the Taupō District is "don't drink and burn at the same time".

"Have a good time but take care. If you don't need a fire, then don't light one."

Fireworks can also cause unintentional fires and Fenz may want to inspect a bonfire before it is lit. This is one of the reasons a permit is required.

A Fenz permit is required for land clearing burn-offs, bonfires, burning piles of cut-down trees/vegetation or offal pits, crop residue burn-offs and burning material that is piled into a windrow.

Roger says the agriculture sector is generally very compliant about getting permits for crop burn-offs or getting rid of pruned vegetation.

Useful information and safety tips can be found at www.checkitsalright.nz

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also urge people planning on lighting a fire to consider the conditions.

"If it is hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," Roger says.

He said so far there haven't been many fire-related callouts in the Taupō District.