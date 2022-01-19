Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

'Culture builds efficiency': Taupō District Council's new civic administration building

7 minutes to read
Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa chairman Rakei Taiaroa. Photo / Rachel Canning

Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa chairman Rakei Taiaroa. Photo / Rachel Canning

Rachel Canning
By
Rachel Canning

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender


A collaboration between council and iwi is being heralded as a unique outcome to end a long-running search for a new building.

In a first for Aotearoa, Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūwharetoa are planning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.