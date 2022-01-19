A reader says Covid-19 systems are put in place to protect, not divide. Photo / NZME

Thank you Katie Jolly for reminding us that it is important to "celebrate our similarities and build bridges, not walls" (Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender, January 13).

I'm sorry that you missed out on the New Year's gathering with friends. The whole world has been put into a spin with the threat the Covid-19 virus poses.

Our government, however, has had to set up an alert system that includes places of interest so that each of us can mitigate the risks. This system is in response to the statistics that show the unvaccinated are both more at risk of contracting Covid-19 and consequently of passing it on.

It follows that an unvaccinated "sister or osteopath" is indeed a more virulent potential source of the virus and its ongoing complications and potential death.

Of course in New Zealand, where the impact of the virus has to date been small, it can seem like social media is spreading unnecessary fear, but not so in countries where the virus is rampant.

I'd caution people to view the systems set up for protection, not as causes of division, but rather to respect them and look forward to the day when we are freed from the grip of this pandemic and we are once again all on a level health status.

Lynelle Laws

Taupō

If you would like to submit a letter to the editor, send it to news@ taupoweekender.co.nz or PO Box 108, Taupō. Our letter guidelines are as follows: 300 words maximum please. Please include address and phone number for our records only. All letters are published at the newspaper's discretion. They may be edited for issues of legality, clarity or brevity. No correspondence will be entered into.