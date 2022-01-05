Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

David Beck: Why I have a checklist of daily habits

3 minutes to read
Long-term goals can be broken down into more short-term goals or habits to ensure you are always moving in the right direction. Photo / Getty Images

Long-term goals can be broken down into more short-term goals or habits to ensure you are always moving in the right direction. Photo / Getty Images

David Beck
By
David Beck

Multimedia journalist

Picture this. You are standing at the foot of a rock-climbing wall. Your aim is to climb to the top.

You can make a plan, you can tell people what your aim is, but until

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.