Get out of town: The top 5 walks to do near Taupō

The view over Kawakawa Bay. Photo / DoC

The summer holidays are here and while many will want to put their feet up, others prefer putting one foot in front of the other.

Those people may want to consider exploring the natural environment around Taupō on these five whānau friendly walks.

Most visitors come across the town walks in Taupō and Tūrangi, so here are five ideas for getting out of town.

More information on all of these walks can be found on the Department of Conservation website: www.doc.govt.nz.

K2K – Kinloch to Kawakawa

Time: 4-hour return | Grade: Easy | Dogs: yes, under control

This one is for the families more comfortable with a big walk.

It is a shared-use track so if a ride is more your thing that's okay too. Start at Kinloch for a steep walk up to a stunning view over Kawakawa Bay, followed by a descent into the bay itself with plenty of opportunity for a swim or a lakeside picnic.

Peeking through the trees to Lake Taupōfrom the Pukawa Bush Walk. Photo / DoC

Pukawa Bush Walk

Time: 45 min | Grade: easy | Dogs: on lead

If you have never been around the western side of Lake Taupō you are missing out.

Cruise around to the small settlement of Pukawa and you'll find yourself in a different world.

The Pukawa Bush Walk is a 45-minute walk through lush forest. There's a bit of a climb, but plenty of shade to keep cool, and you'll be rewarded with some stunning lake views.

Birdlife flourishes here thanks to active pest control by the Pukawa Wildlife Management Trust – we suggest a morning trip to fully appreciate their success.

Long beach at Rotopounamu. Photo / Photo Anna McKnight

Rotopounamu

Time: 20 min or 2 hours | Grade: easy | Dogs: no

This jewel of a lake snuggles into the side of sacred Mt Pihanga and can be accessed from State Highway 47.

Spend time listening and looking for kākā and toutouwai/robins or, if you're really lucky, spot our tiniest bird – tītipounamu or rifleman.

Wildlife thrives at Rotopounamu under the extensive predator control managed by Project Tongariro.

One of many magnificent trees at Opepe. Photo / Anna McKnight

Opepe Scenic & Historic Reserve

Time: 30 min or 1 hour | Grade: easiest | Dogs: yes, must be under control

Stroll through history in this reserve notable both for its mature podocarp forest and its human stories.

Accessed from State Highway 5 not far from Taupō, it's a perfect morning out for a young family.

The Taupō branch of Forest & Bird keeps this forest humming with life with their ever-expanding trap lines.

Dappled light in Kiko loop. Photo / Nicola Quiafe

Kiko Loop

Time: 1.5 hours | Grade: Easy | Dogs: only with DoC permit

Hidden down a long gravel road (Kiko Rd) off State Highway 1 between Oruatua and Motuoapa, you'll find a highly underrated walk.

In just under 4km you'll discover everything from podocarp forest and beech forest to regenerating bushland. Keep an eye out for curious toutouwai/North Island robins.

Want to give back to the area you're holidaying in?

Any of the community groups mentioned above would love to accept a donation, or even set you to work helping with their projects if you're keen.