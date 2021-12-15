Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Eager to make a difference: Former Tauhara College head boy studying at Oxford University

5 minutes to read
Taupō's Rhieve Grey on the day of his matriculation, a ceremony formally inducting him as a University of Oxford student. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's Rhieve Grey on the day of his matriculation, a ceremony formally inducting him as a University of Oxford student. Photo / Supplied

David Beck
By
David Beck

Multimedia journalist

Rhieve Grey (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa) is a man on a mission.

The former Tauhara College head boy is at the University of Oxford in England studying a masters in evidence-based social intervention

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.