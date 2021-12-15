Eager to make a difference: Former Tauhara College head boy studying at Oxford University

Taupō's Rhieve Grey on the day of his matriculation, a ceremony formally inducting him as a University of Oxford student. Photo / Supplied

Rhieve Grey (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa) is a man on a mission.

The former Tauhara College head boy is at the University of Oxford in England studying a masters in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.

Prior to this, he did an honours in psychology in the Faculty of Science, focusing on the treatment and prevention of Māori youth with harmful sexual behaviours, at the University of Auckland.

He hopes his studies will help him work towards removing systemic barriers and ensuring better outcomes for Māori and other indigenous people in the future.

Rhieve was one of just three Kiwis awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship in 2020, to carry out postgraduate study at the University of Oxford.

He says being a recipient of the scholarship is an amazing feeling, but also bittersweet.

"I knew many other people, Māori specifically who could have got the scholarship. However, through systemic disadvantage and no fault of their own, Māori are not actively encouraged to apply for scholarships like this.

"I happened to be fortunate enough to be awarded an opportunity like this, and it's part of my mission, in general, to make sure that other Māori students, Pasifika students and indigenous students know they have what it takes to go for opportunities like this."

Being awarded the scholarship came down to a combination of opportunities offered during his time at the University of Auckland.

"In 2020 I was awarded the Kupe Leadership Scholarship, which is a scholarship for graduate students at UoA in their first year of a graduate programme.

"It was through that scholarship that I was connected with KDee-Aimiti Ma'ia'i, a Samoan student who had been awarded the Rhodes Scholarship a year before me. Her assistance and knowledge were integral for me not only discovering the scholarship but also attaining it."

Next year, Rhieve hopes to progress his study into a PhD in public policy.

"My focus in general, while I am here, is to gain a better understanding of policy, governance and their interactions with the wellbeing of Māori and Indigenous peoples.

"I began my academic journey focusing mainly on wellbeing, mental health, hauora, rangatahi, and whānau. But upon realising the wider systemic barriers that Māori and indigenous peoples face, I have since turned my focus to macro-level understanding and how we can build a society that does a better job of acknowledging the special place of Māori in Aotearoa, as tangata whenua.

"I am a firm believer that the people in the best position to decide for Māori are Māori, and that if Māori are given that right completely, Aotearoa could be a leader in self-determination for indigenous peoples the world over."

Rhieve Grey (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa) hopes to help provide better outcomes for Māori after completing his time at the University of Oxford. Photo / Supplied

Outside of his studies, Rhieve says just being at Oxford is teaching him a lot about the world.

"Oxford is much more global than universities in New Zealand. I am enjoying how challenging it is in terms of academic rigour, you're pushed to very high standards and then being surrounded by incredible peers who can push you more too. The university here is well connected globally and you can learn things that you didn't even know existed.

"In the short time I have been here I have learned so much about the world, stuff that I just couldn't learn at home. You are surrounded by individuals from all over the world, with other-worldly-like experiences. You can learn so much from just listening to others, hearing about their experiences."

The timing of his move, with the world in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic, has made it a little harder but Rhieve says it is a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

"Missing whānau and friends has been hard, but everyone has been so supportive, assuring me that I have their tautoko all the way and home is always there.

"I am interested in being a part of building society so that it better suits the needs and wants of Te Iwi Māori and indigenous peoples the world over. What this looks like on paper I am not entirely sure. But I hope that when the time comes, I can help and contribute to whatever it is that my community needs, alongside others who are devoted to the same causes.

"After this scholarship is over, I will come back to Aotearoa and seek advice from the community and mentors of mine about where I can best help in making a difference.

"I have a passion for people so I know that will be in the picture somewhere, I am also gaining more confidence as time goes by in my ability to lead and so I hope for that to be a part of whatever I do also."