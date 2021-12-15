Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Former Dubai Sevens Stadium general manager settles down in Taupō

4 minutes to read
Jim Fitzsimons has settled in Taupō after 12 years as general manager of the Dubai Sevens Stadium. Photo / David Beck

Jim Fitzsimons has settled in Taupō after 12 years as general manager of the Dubai Sevens Stadium. Photo / David Beck

David Beck
By
David Beck

Multimedia journalist

In Jim Fitzsimons, the Taupō Bowling Club has picked up a man who knows a thing or two about sports administration.

Last year, Jim returned to New Zealand after 12 years as general manager of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.