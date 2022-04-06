Model Troy Grey sports a winning hairstyle by Mancraft Barber (Taupō) apprentice Tee Tupara for the 2021 Industry Awards, announced on February 20, 2022. Photo / Supplied

The bowl cut has its own Wikipedia entry.

And a modern interpretation of the 1960s hairstyle has won a national award for Mancraft Barbers Taupō hairdressing apprentice Tee Tupara, 40, at a barbering, beauty and hairstyling competition.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Industry Awards results were delayed until February this year, and last week the results were live-streamed to competitors around New Zealand.

Tee says Cremebrulee, Mancraft Barbers Taupō and Rotorua business owner Patreece Corban hosted an awards night at The Dance Club for her staff.

"The boss put on a celebration and we were all glammed up," says Tee, who is four years into her hairdressing apprenticeship and due to graduate in May.

Tee won Editorial Barber of the Year - Next Generation 2021, for her reimagined bowl cut entry.

"I spent hours looking at different hairstyles and took a bit of each to make it my own."

On February 20, 2022 Mancraft Barbers Taupō hairdressing apprentice Tee Tupara won Editorial Barber of the Year - Next Generation at the 2021 Industry Awards. Photo / Supplied

The Industry Awards is a photo competition, so Tee added colour to make the photo pop.

She credits her win to her workmates.

"I'm surrounded by really creative people."

Her model Troy Grey was also "so co-operative and open to letting me do whatever I wanted with his hair".

She describes the style as an edgy bowl cut, with the sides shaved to the skin, and the top textured with highlights.

"It's nothing like any young person would wear. But the purpose of the competition is to create something different and cool that's never been done."

Tee says eventually all great styles make a comeback, and she picked the bowl cut as she admires styles from the 1960s.

She works between Cremebrulee and Mancraft Barbers and says most of the male customers ask for a fade or a mullet.

"Just when we are thinking the mullet will die, an All Black gets one."

The win was a big surprise for Tee. Fellow barbers Rachel Elmiger and Chantal Taylor were second and third in the same category, and Rotorua Mancraft Barbers manager Shilo Koroheke was second overall for the Editorial Stylist of the Year award.

Cremebrulee hairstylist Tayla Corban was named Apprentice of the Year at the 2021 Industry Awards, held February 20, 2022. Photo / Supplied

Cremebrulee makeup and hair design apprentice Tayla Corban, 19, won Apprentice of the Year at the Industry Awards.

Tayla says her mum Patreece has two apprentices at a time, for each of the four years it takes to qualify at hairdressing. Tayla is also due to graduate in May.

She had to put together a portfolio for her Apprentice of the Year entry, saying the category is more about character than showing off technique.

"My portfolio was about when my passion [for hair design] started, and contained information about fundraising and raffles we have done through the salon for women in Fiji."

Tayla was also a finalist in four categories of the awards.

"When one of our names came on the screen [during the awards] we all screamed."

When they graduate,Tee and Tayla plan to stay at Cremebrulee and Mancraft Barbers.