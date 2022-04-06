Adrienne Nairn (left), pictured with husband Ian Nairn, has raised funds for multiple Taupō community groups. Photo / David Beck

Taupō is full of community-minded people putting in the hard yards to provide better outcomes for all.

One of those is Adrienne Nairn, whose fundraising efforts have helped St John and the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter teams save lives.

Last week, Adrienne was named the Harcourts Good Sort of the Month for her efforts. She was presented with a certificate and gifts in a presentation attended by Harcourts staff and Taupō District Deputy Mayor Christine Rankin.

Two years ago Adrienne Nairn had reason to utilise the services of St John for transportation between Taupō, Rotorua and Waikato hospitals.

That experience inspired her to give back to the community and resulted in a mammoth fundraising effort.

She pledged to raise $2000 and, through holding raffles and stalls at Taupō markets, on Sunday, December 19 she handed over a donation of $2760 to St John Taupō.

This year, with the urge to support those in need still strong, Adrienne turned her attention to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

"The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter has always been on my list of charities to support," she says.

"I regularly visit two Taupō markets and sell books, as well as the Car Boot Sale at Central Market Taupō. I also asked market vendors to provide gifts for three hampers to raffle in February, March and April.

"I have really great feedback when I tell people I'm supporting the important work of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. I know every little bit helps keep this valuable service in the air, especially in our area, with many people enjoying the great outdoors in the Central plateau and Lakes region.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter responding to a beacon activation at the Whangaehu Glacier, above Tukino ski area on Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Philips Search & Rescue Trust

"Proceeds from my sales and donation bucket go directly to the rescue helicopter. It's important for me to keep funds raised in the area, so the rescue helicopter is ready to help anyone when they need it."

Deputy Mayor Christine Rankin says the community would not work without people like Adrienne.

"Without volunteers there would just be so many things that would not be done. When you find passion like Adrienne's got, you just know it's going to work. She is absolutely determined about what she is doing and I think people respond really well to that.

"When you hear what she's actually doing at the markets and achieving in terms of the dollars, it's quite something. When you look at the helicopter, we're a big, sparse area outside this township and we haven't got enough ambulances, so it is vital to people living. Honestly, they are amazing.

"It does cost a lot but what price do you put on a life? Having fundraisers like this is a godsend. We're very grateful for all our volunteers, we could not survive without them."

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter service was founded in 1985 and has touched the lives of more than 5000 patients. It services the Central Plateau & Lakes region across the Central North Island, providing a 24-hour emergency service, 365 days a year.

Each mission costs an average of $9500 and the service relies on the support of amazing fundraisers like Adrienne to help fund lifesaving missions.

If you would like to learn more about fundraising for the rescue helicopter you can get in touch on 0800 11 10 10 or email fundraise@rescue.org.nz.

• If you know someone who deserves to be recognised as a Harcourts Good Sort, send your nominations to info@harcourtstaupo.co.nz