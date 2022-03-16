Margaret Green has been volunteering at the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge for a decade. Photo / Supplied

When Margaret Green moved to Taupō from Adelaide 10 years ago, she wanted to find ways to get involved in the community.

She well achieved that goal as during the past decade she has donated huge chunks of her time to organisations and groups that include the Taupō Cycle Challenge, Hospice Shop Taupō, Taupō Nui-A-Tia Tennis Club and Taupō Winter Festival.

"It wasn't long before I heard about the Cycle Challenge and I thought that would be something I would like to be involved with," she says.

"At the time, I did know that most people got involved through a club or organisation that they belong to, which took on one of the myriad of tasks that need to be done before, during or after the event.

"I just fronted up to the Cycle Challenge office and offered my services. I was given a task in the office before the event and worked in registrations on the Friday. Over the years my tasks have evolved so that now I work mainly for [director] Hayden Dickason in the month leading up to the event and on event day I manage the information tent."

The Cycle Challenge stood out to Margaret because she enjoys being part of a team.

"I enjoy working with people. The thought of being involved in an event that had so many people and different jobs really appealed to me. I am a bit of an organiser so how the whole thing ran was intriguing. Once I got involved and got to know the Cycle Challenge management team, I just really wanted to stay involved."

Having played tennis her whole life, she joined the local club and it wasn't long before she was made club secretary.

"I am no longer the secretary, but I run all the senior club internal and external tournaments, I co-share running midweek tennis, and I am our club's representative on Tennis Bay of Plenty, of which I am the administrator.

"As a new retiree, I was looking for ways to help in the community and to meet people. I took myself off to the Hospice Shop and I have now in my 10th year working there. I also deliver equipment to houses of Hospice patients as required.

"Another task I enjoy is helping with the NZ Blood Bank when it is in Taupō. As a former allied health professional, I am quite comfortable in this environment, and again it is a great way to meet people."

Margaret says volunteering is a great way to meet people, provide structure in her week and support good causes.

"There are so many things out there for people to do. If we all used our own skill sets and interests to support our town and community then it is a total win-win. I only do things I enjoy. Call it paying forward. One day I might need help and hopefully, there will be someone out there that will provide it.

"I think it is so important, not only for the community but also for the volunteers themselves. If you feel part of the community you are in then it makes you feel good. If we all volunteered to do just one thing, just think of the impact on our town and our own self-worth."

Taupō Cycle Challenge director Hayden Dickason says the event wouldn't be possible without volunteers like Margaret.

"It's invaluable, the event couldn't run without the volunteer groups that give up their time. We engage volunteer groups, about 28 or 29 of them, and within that are the individuals who give up their own time for the group they represent.

"We have upward of 700-800 individuals who give up their own time and, obviously, personnel is a hugely important part of any event."

He says Margaret is organised and dedicated.

"She's wonderful. Nothing is too much and whatever task she is given, she rips into it with enthusiasm and just gets it done, which is fantastic.

"She's quite well rounded in terms of her skill set as well. That means she can pick up and do things when needed."