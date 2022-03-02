A proposed redevelopment of Taupō's iconic lakeside Hole in One Challenge has sparked debate in the Taupō community. Photo / Supplied

The proposed redevelopment of Lake Taupō's iconic Hole in One Challenge site has sparked debate within the community.

While Taupō Moana Group Holdings Limited (TGMHL), the commercial subsidiary of the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, believes the site is well overdue for a makeover, others have raised concerns about how a permanent structure would affect lakefront views.

Stage one would include a ticket office, cafe, public toilets, a viewing deck, the retaining of the lakeshore bank, pedestrian access to the foreshore, and may potentially involve reconfiguring footpaths and parking areas.

Stage two would further develop the site into a multifunctional facility, potentially including an events space, education centre, visitor centre, fully accessible waterfront access, a floating dock and an operational hub/storage area for on-water activities.

A Taupō District Council spokesperson says TMGHL holds a licence for the part of the Taupō Lakefront Reserve where the Hole in One Challenge operates.

Proposed design for the Lake Taupō Hole in One Challenge site. Photo / Supplied

The Tapuaeharuru Bay Lakeshore Reserves Management Plan would need to be amended to allow the redevelopment to go ahead.

The amendment has been drafted and submissions, as part of the consultation process with the public, are welcomed until 4.30pm on Monday, March 14. Public hearings to allow people an opportunity to speak in support of their submissions are scheduled for April 5.

Taupō Residents Group committee member Richard Hoadley told the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender he believes a permanent structure for the Hole in One Challenge should be set up away from the Lakefront Reserve so as to prevent any effect on lake views.

"The construction of permanent buildings and structures on the Lakefront Reserve is not an acceptable use for future licence-holders. I suggest that a permanent site be found for the Hole in One activity, one not on a Taupō reserve that is set aside for the use and enjoyment of all ratepayers and others.

"It has been claimed by TMGH that the site for the Hole in One operation could become a 'focal point' for Taupō. Why on this prime site on Lake Tce?"

Artist impression of what the redeveloped Hole in One Challenge site might look like. Photo / Supplied

TMGHL general manager Rakei Taiaroa says the Hole in One Challenge is "an iconic site".

"For us, the site actually hasn't changed at all since it was established about 30 years ago. It's due for a bit of a functionality upgrade; at the moment we have a bus and from a practicality point of view it would be better to have everything on site. At the moment it's quite an arduous routine packing up the bus and bringing it down every day.

"So the first idea was to have a deck and some storage place, then it grew from there."

He says the upgrade, if given the go-ahead, would help reduce the congestion on the footpath next to the site and allow people to participate in all weather.

"Now that Covid is here, it's even more of an issue if there is a group of people watching their friends and family teeing off. So we thought a deck to allow members of the public to watch other people doing their thing would solve that.

"The plans have progressed to make it a rainy-day activity, which we don't have a lot of. The ultimate end plan is to have covered mats, a little kiosk and a deck. Then we can get rid of the van, which is a little bit of an eyesore."

A proposed development of the Lake Taupō Hole in One Challenge site would make it suitable for use in all weather conditions. Photo / Supplied

Rakei says all profits from TMGHL go to the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, much of which flows on to have a positive effect on the local community.

"That's education, grants, all that type of stuff. Also, for the last two years we've had six cadets, subsidised by Te Puni Kōkiri, who have done their training at Hole in One and Chris Jolly Outdoors. They spend six months with us and in this last lot, we are keeping two on full time.

"So, it's certainly there to make money, but there are a lot of other uses for places like this."

When asked for his response to those saying the Lakefront Reserve is not a place for a permanent structure, Rakei says he encourages anyone with an opinion to make the most of the consultation period.

"We hear you and the current plans are still a little bit chunky for us. The less impact on the view, the better, but remembering too, that path is very congested in summer and there isn't really anywhere to sit down that end.

Taupō Moana Group Holdings Limited general manager Rakei Taiaroa. Photo / NZME

"We do feel for the hoteliers behind the site and we are working with them as best we can. The plans are flexible and the current design is just a first draft. If the functionality is there and resource consents can be met, we are open to any suggestions.

"The best thing people can do is make a submission."

To have your say go to: submissions.taupo.govt.nz/ or email holeinone@taupo.govt.nz. You can also pick up a submission form from Taupō District Council's service centres in Taupō, Tūrangi or Mangakino.