'Once-in-a-generation opportunity': Full steam ahead for Taupō town centre revitalisation

Streetscape view of the reimagined Roberts St-Lake Tce precinct, Taupō. Image

Those visiting Taupō this summer will probably be seeing the town centre in its present format for the last time.

The area has already had a shakeup with the Tongariro St roadworks now complete so summer holiday visitors can enjoy uninterrupted shopping over the Christmas break.

The roadworks within the Taupō CBD are part of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project.

Last year, it was announced the project would be granted $20 million from the Government's Infrastructure Reference Group.

Taupō District Council landscape architect Fraser Scott says construction will take a break over Christmas and by mid-January work will start on the upper western half of Tongariro St.

Once complete, the project will then move to what has been dubbed the Roberts St phase, the reimagination of Colonel Roberts Reserve in the vicinity of Lake Terrace.

The council is expected to have spent the $20.6 million from the government's Shovel Ready grant by the end of 2022, and is aiming to have the Roberts St phase complete before hosting Ironman 70.3 in December next year.

"The Shovel Ready money is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Taupō," Fraser says.

Visitors to town this summer will notice stage two of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation, where Titīraupenga St is in the process of being made the priority road when travelling from Spa Rd to Lake Tce.

Stage three of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation will ensure the retail side of Tongariro St is no longer the main thoroughfare and offers more parking spots for shoppers and reserve users.

"It takes a bit for drivers to get their heads around this, but already we can see a change in route choice as drivers pick up on the new road layout in town."

In April, work will begin on stage three of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project. Image / Supplied

In April, work will begin on the retail area that fronts Lake Taupō, taking in the town end of Lake Tce, the lake end of Tongariro St and part of Roberts St.

There will be increased parking on the lake end of Tongariro St and Ferry Rd, but traffic will be reduced to lower speeds in parts, with the aim being to deliver pedestrians so they can walk through an outdoor retail/eating precinct with varying hard and grass surfaces.

The existing road along this part of Lake Terrace will be turned into an informal open grass area for events, and places to pause and contemplate.

A one-way lane running past the Waterside restaurant to Ruapehu St will deliver cars to parking locations and drop-off points.

Fraser says the space in front of these businesses is designed to be flexible and expects the use will evolve as the precinct becomes more people oriented.

"There will also be the ability to install temporary bollards to block off parts of the area from time to time, to create a pedestrian-only area, particularly when there is an event.

"It's a big mindset change, but people will have more opportunity to park on Tongariro St and Ferry Rd, and then walk to Roberts St."

Taupō District Council landscape architect Fraser Scott. Photo / David Beck

The existing footpath, next to the soon-to-be-demolished end of Lake Tce, will double in width to 5m and there will be lots of opportunities to stop, sit, enjoy the view and take photos.

Taupō artist Kingi Pitiroi is now designing elements to represent the stories of Iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa and these will form part of the landscape design.

A section of the neighbouring Ferry Rd will change from all-day parking to customer parking. The Roberts St design will link into Ferry Rd, however, Fraser says this area is outside the Shovel Ready project.

The lights went out on the Te Heuheu St traffic lights on Sunday, December 19, with a temporary roundabout now in place.

By March, this will be replaced with a permanent roundabout with Tongariro St dropping to one lane both ways and the inside lane being retained. There will also be a cycleway on the park side of Tongariro St.

Before works started, getting across Tongariro St involved crossing 20m of tarseal and four lanes of traffic. When finished, the two lanes will be a total of 7m of tarseal in most locations, as well as some dedicated crossing points.

"Making it much easier to get across for children, the elderly, and those with mobility challenges.

"At the moment we have Taupō Primary School saying they can't take the students to the new playground because Tongariro St is too hazardous. That's going to change."

Fraser says a "tactical urbanism" design strategy will be applied to the bus stops in Tongariro St.

"The bus stops stay where they are. The idea is for minimum spend, and a flexible design that can be changed in the future. If we need more buses then we have the flexibility to do this."

Future northbound buses will come down Te Heuheu St, and turn right at the roundabout onto Tongariro St. Southbound buses will continue down Tongariro St.

"We're so excited to see the finished result and want to thank all the businesses for their patience and support as the project has progressed."