Tauhara College, Taupō, names head students for 2022

Tauhara College principal Ben Hancock (left) with 2022 student leaders: deputy head boy Wilson Simmonds, deputy head girl Ella Gardiner, head girl Naomi Riedel, head boy Andrew Bullock. Photo / Helen

Tauhara College's 2022 head students say the Covid-19 pandemic has sucked all the fun out of school.

Not something to be left to chance, they want the concept of school being a fun environment to be added to the existing school values.

Next year Naomi Riedel, 17, will take up the position as head girl, Andrew Bullock, 17, is head boy, Ella Gardiner, 16, is deputy head girl, and Wilson Simmonds, 16, is deputy head boy.

The four went through a lengthy candidate selection process for the head student positions. Candidates had to apply by letter, were shortlisted and interviewed and then those on a final shortlist had to prepare a two-minute video in advance of the student body voting.

Taking all of this into account, a final decision was made by the senior leadership team and the appointments made.

Lockdowns create barriers when school life resumes and the new head students want to address this.

Naomi says she would like to see better connections throughout the school, between the younger and older students and between the students and teachers.

Andrew says it will be their task to find new ways to do this and they will be thinking outside the box.

"We want to create a literal [physical] space to allow students to have their say and provide feedback," he says.

"The aim is to use our role as student representatives to let them have their say and to create more connections within the school," Naomi says.

Andrew says they hope the other students will see the head students as being approachable, and the intention is to create a family environment so other students will contribute their own ideas.

Deputy head girl for 2022 Ella Gardiner says there are several groups at the school, and having a set meeting place where they can go will create opportunities for students in these groups to become more involved in school life and to feel more included.

"So it's more like a family."

Ella says she was a shy Year 9 student who was "afraid of everything" and she wants to see tools in place for students with mental health issues such as anxiety.

Andrew says part of the role is to connect with the incoming Year 9 students.

"They haven't had the opportunities [to join in with school life] and the head students' role is to rewire them."

Incoming deputy head boy Wilson Simmonds plays golf at a championship level - he has just been selected for the men's Bay of Plenty Interprovincial Team - and says Tauhara College has offered him flexible learning so he can take time off school to pursue his sport.

His aspiration for next year is to build flexible learning into the school system so it's more readily available to other students.

Naomi says flexible learning is something that could be readily applied to any student who needs to take time off, for any reason.

Wilson whakapapas to Ngāti Tūwharetoa and says it is his goal to learn the kaikōrero so he can welcome students onto the school marae.

"I would like to see more Māori culture being incorporated into the school."

The head students say the pandemic and resulting closure of school and cancellation of events has taken away the "fun" element.

They say it is so important to bring fun back into school life that they want it formally incorporated as a core school value, along with curiosity, diversity, integrity, manaakitanga, personal growth and whanaungatanga.

"We want to make Tauhara College students excited about coming to school in 2022."

Tauhara College senior executive 2022

Head boy: Andrew Bullock

Head girl: Naomi Riedel

Deputy head boy: Wilson Simmonds

Deputy head girl: Ella Gardiner

Media/arts co-ordinator: Grace Lovelock

Tauharatanga co-ordinator: Emma Billings

Environment co-ordinator: Kensie Gard

Sports co-ordinator: Marty O'Brien

Canoe co-ordinators: Makayla Dick and Myra Gallagher

Youth co-ordinator: Hannah McAdie