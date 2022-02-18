Every week, Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender readers submit their thumbs-ups and thumbs-downs. Photo / Getty Images

THUMBS UP

■ To Taupō District Council. As regular users of the Brentwood Gully we were really impressed and grateful for the recent 'manicure' the reserve was given, especially the releasing of the natives.

■ A big thumbs up and thank you to Camryn Brown and his assistant Kirsty at the Taupō Dental Centre. These two professionals are very empathetic and caring and helped me immensely during my recent visit. Sincere thanks to you both.

■ To Glenn Buckton auto electrical business in Taupō for fixing the AC in my car and cleaning filters. I use my car everyday for getting to clients in the community and the college run. Many, many thanks.

■ To Kyly and Aaron from MakerBuild and Gary from Westpac for helping to clear a site after a deluge of rain that wasn't their responsibility. We really appreciate your efforts and thoughtfulness.

■ To Constable's Kitchen for coming through when we were in a pinch. Awesome service, thank you.

THUMBS DOWN

■ A huge thumbs down for the woman who made our lovely post office lady cry this week, intimidating her, hurling abuse at her and videoing her, for just doing her job. If you choose not to wear a mask or be vaccinated that's your choice, do not take your frustrations out on those who are just trying to do the right thing and trying to keep their jobs. Your disgusting, embarrassing behaviour is not appreciated in Taupō.

■ To the school students who don't obey the controlled signage at the new lights on Spa Rd. Running between cars that have the right of way is an act of stupidity - someone could be seriously injured or even killed. Surely 13-year-olds and upwards don't need to be taught how to cross a road.

■ To the new intersection of Tamamutu and Tītīraupenga Sts. The new layout, with stop signs, has slowed traffic flow right down and is quite dangerous with having to check in three different directions for other cars. It should be a roundabout instead, they slow all the traffic down safely and reduce the risks of accidents. Safer for pedestrians too.

■ To the plan to build a structure at the Hole in One on Lake Terrace. This will severely impede the wonderful lake views we all enjoy so much, and if approved will be the start of more buildings around the lake edge. The council's plan to make Taupo more pedestrian-friendly, and encourage visitors and locals alike to enjoy our environment will be completely blindsided if, from cafes, restaurants, picnic tables, the view on Lake Terrace towards the mountains is blocked. Don't spoil our wonderful lakefront with permanent buildings.

■ To the purple Toyota Hilux doing hand brake turns on Saint James St. I hope you didn't sustain damage when you jumped that kerb. Please consider you could easily have hit kids on the footpath.

■ To the trucks thundering through Acacia Bay residential area beginning 3.30am each morning. You have no respect for the Acacia Bay residents health and wellbeing.

