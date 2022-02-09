Every week, Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender readers submit their thumbs-ups and thumbs-downs. Photo / Getty Images

THUMBS UP

■ To Glenn Yorke at Mortgage Link. Your help and guidance have been crucial in getting us into our first home and we will be forever grateful.

■ To Stephen, Luke and Brendan of Beyond Landscaping for an amazing job. They have been awesome to deal with from start to finish. Really helpful, hard-working, can't recommend them highly enough.

■ To Anne Robertson, former manager of Monte Vista. Thank you for everything.

■ To the Coffee Club and Victoria's Cafe for great service.

■ To the team (boys and girls) from Camex doing the earthworks around the airport parking area. Diggers and trucks moving with care and avoiding stirring up clouds of dust during this dry weather. Top marks.

■ To the lovely young ladies at Merchant shoe store. Awesome Service.

■ To the council and contractors who mowed the reserves in Nukuhau recently. Many of the little shrubs were smothered by weeds. The mowing and weed eating was carefully and superbly done giving these reserves a fresh and beautiful finish.

THUMBS DOWN

■ To drivers who do not indicate before turning. The clue is in the word 'indicate', it is your responsibility to indicate where you are going so other drivers have more information and can therefore travel safely and inefficiently. If there are people giving way to you, who do not need to, because you are not indicating, get over yourself and stop being so lazy.

■ To the plan to build a structure at the Hole-in-One on Lake Tce. This will be an eyesore and the views of the lake will be lost. If approved it will also be the start of more buildings around the lake edge.

■ A huge thumbs down to the hundreds (yes, hundreds, not scores or dozens) of drivers who, when coming travelling on SH5 towards the left turn to Palmer Mill Rd, absolutely insist on overtaking, across the double yellow lines downhill, into oncoming traffic when drivers are signaling well in advance their intentions to make a left turn. We have learned through bitter experience to start signaling as we come over the top of the hill. You are endangering so many people and passengers. Wherever you are headed, it's not a race.