THUMBS UP

■ To the person who complained that various cafes serve muffins that are short on berries. I agree with this. However, I recently booked a scenic cruise to the Māori Rock Carvings where I was offered a delicious complimentary homemade blueberry muffin with an abundance of blueberries.

■ To Ross and Sue Gordon, and Kim. Ross is a top-notch optometrist and their service and caring is the best. Ross seems to be able to fix problems as one's eyes are very important to your general wellbeing. They also have the best selection of frames in town. Frames are generally a fashion item these days. Thank you Ross for solving my big problem.

■ To Taupō Hospital for the kindness and care when I injured my eye. You were all most attentive, thank you.

■ Congratulations and well done to Kaz for the second year running of Market Central, a great place to hang out on Sunday morning.

■ To the lovely lady at Acacia Bay Nurseries who gave me lots of great information on planting raspberries. Always very helpful staff there and a pleasure to visit.

■ To TreeFellas, an awesome bunch of guys. I contacted them, they came and gave me a quote and within a few days were on the job. My trees and shrubs were pruned and shaped, and the prunings were picked up and taken away. Everything looked great. Thank you fellas, will be in touch again soon.

THUMBS DOWN

■ Very sad to see how unkept the pathway along the river at Spa Park is. I have never seen it so overgrown. Such a shame on a beautiful track, please clear it soon so people can really enjoy it. Thank you.

■ To the three drunken and noisy louts wandering around Rangatira Park late on a Friday night and also apparently vandalising letter boxes. Criminal damage is not acceptable and neither is waking up and frightening the locals.

■ To the truck and trailers and log trucks found around town and the airport parked fully loaded on berms for an evening. Not only are they loaded with freight and logs but drivers are sleeping in them. About time infringements were handed out.

