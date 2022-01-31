Taupō District Council environmental ranger Shannon Hanson is organising a lakefront cleanup event on February 20. Photo / Supplied

Looking for love? Looking to make new friends? Or already happily loved up and just looking to make a difference to Taupō?

Come to the Looking for Love and Litter cleanup event on the main lakefront opposite Taupō Mini Golf on Sunday, February 20.

A fun event for the attached and unattached to help look after the place we love, meet others who also care about the environment and maybe find a new friend at the same time.

Taupō District Council environmental ranger Shannon Hanson, who runs regular public cleanup events, says part of the idea behind Looking for Love and Litter is to draw attention to the importance of caring for our place via a new event concept.

"We'll hopefully pull in an audience we don't normally see a lot of at litter pickups; teens and people in their 20s. I'm hoping this event will encourage that age range to see that volunteering makes you feel good and connects you with your community," She says.

"And if people also have the opportunity to meet a new friend or maybe someone they'd like to know better, that would be an added benefit too."

To make it easy to see who's there for more than just the environmental benefits, attendees have the option of dressing in traffic light colours to indicate their status. So, if you're single – wear green. If you're already happily attached – wear red. If it's complicated or you just threw on the first thing that came to hand – wear whatever you want.

After the two-hour cleanup, there will be an optional mix-and-mingle at the Pub 'n Grub to meet other litter picker-uppers.

Taupō is expected to be in red under the Covid-19 traffic light framework so vaccine passes will be required to attend.

The details:

What:

Looking for Love and Litter

When:

Sunday 20 February, 10am to 12pm

Where:

Meet on the lakefront opposite Taupō Mini Golf