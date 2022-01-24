Visitors flocked to the Taupō District during the summer holiday period. Photo / David Beck

The future may be filled with uncertainty but a fortnight-long visitor boom has at least applied a "band-aid" to local tourism woes.

After a lean start to December, Taupō's visitor numbers boomed after Christmas - to the relief of local businesses.

Data shows spending in the Taupō District peaked at $17.5 million in the week ending January 3, up 11.2 per cent on the same week the previous year, according to same-store card transaction data for retailers on the Worldline network.

Spending in the district rose steadily throughout December from around $10 million a week during November to hit the $17.5 million high. The following week, spending was still up 5.5 per cent on the same week in 2021.

The number of people visiting the Taupō town centre during the holidays peaked at more than 31,000 people on December 30, according to the Taupō District Council's pedestrian counter on Te Heuheu St.

Many of those in the influx were Aucklanders keen to experience freedom after a four-month lockdown.

Destination Great Lake Taupō general manager Jane Wilson told the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender that tourism operators were relieved to see activity pick up after Christmas.

"After a slow start and poor forward bookings prior to Christmas, operator feedback has been very positive with many reporting strong bookings and activity during the following two weeks," she says.

"No doubt the incredible weather has helped, with many visitors enjoying the perfect lake conditions and sunshine. It was absolutely fantastic to see the region buzzing with activity and visitors from across the country back enjoying all the region has to offer over the summer break.

"I know our operators certainly appreciate the support from our domestic visitors after what has been a tough year for many and were excited to be 'busy at last'."

The number of people visiting the Taupō town centre over the holidays peaked at more than 31,000 on December 30. Photo / Merv Richdale

Jane says forward bookings have picked up for late January and early February, which is positive, but those numbers are still "well below pre-Covid". The move to red on the traffic light alert level system has provided uncertainty about how many of those bookings will go ahead.

"Operators are also very aware that once school holidays are over, bookings will drop off dramatically without our international visitors here to fill the gap.

"The sector is also very uncertain about the future and is concerned that it will be summer 2023 before we see international visitors back in New Zealand in any significant numbers."

Chris Jolly Outdoors managing director Simon Jolly says he was at his busiest during the period between Boxing Day and January 9.

Chris Jolly Outdoors owner Simon Jolly says business picked up after Christmas. Photo / Supplied

"It has been fantastic. For our scenic cruise business, it was the most loadings we've ever had for that period. The weather helped, we've had basically no rain or wind for a month which allowed us to operate at full capacity.

"The Christmas-New Year period has been awesome, but it is a band-aid on what has happened during the rest of the year."

Leading up to Christmas, conference cancellations and hesitation in the corporate space had a major effect on the business.

"Some unvaccinated people mean trips were cancelled, because they want all their staff there.

"There's massive uncertainty in an industry that really has received absolutely zero help from the Government. We were running at 65 per cent international pre-Covid and we haven't received a cent from the Government, who are responsible for limiting how we operate."

Baycrest Motel owner Barry Searle says, while the influx of Aucklanders was more delayed than expected, it did happen eventually.

"The Auckland lockdown was quite traumatic for everybody because Auckland accounts for about 45 per cent of our revenues in Taupō, right across the board.

"We were all looking forward to that mid-December open-up date but Aucklanders didn't rush back, it was too close to Christmas. I think most people are saying they left it for a week.

"From about Christmas day we were through right full for basically the next three weeks. After the second week of January it started to taper off but it's still really steady."

Barry says forward bookings for February are looking good. However, this may be affected by the change in alert levels announced at the weekend.

"One of the things that has impacted accommodation providers has been the cancellation of big events, like the Summer Concert and sports tournaments.

"They do account for quite a bit of traffic in Taupō but we've found - and I think it's based on the demographic or target market - that for us personally most of the guests are still coming anyway."