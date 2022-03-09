Every week, Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender readers submit their thumbs-ups and thumbs-downs. Photo / Getty Images

THUMBS UP

■ To Chef's Complements for outstanding friendly customer service. The good ones stand out.

■ To the New Zealand Police for doing a great but difficult job clearing all the violent and unruly protesters from Parliament grounds in Wellington. You restore our faith in this country.

■ To the spoon and paddle cafe. Thank you for looking after my friend and I, we are both nurses and hadn't been able to catch up in a while, your friendliness and hospitality made our day.

■ To the council staff and health officials who are stepping out of their usual roles to help organise and distribute rapid antigen tests. Your efforts to help keep our community safe are very much appreciated.

■ To all the wāhine toa on International Women's Day. We are blessed in this district with fantastic role models for our young women tp look up to. Long may it last.

THUMBS DOWN

■ To the five delinquents taking turns hooning around on a loud dirt bike in the middle of the Spa Park at noon last Wednesday. Reckless disregard for other park users. What model citizens we have in Taupō, yeah right!

■ To the Taupō District Council for not supporting and joining the Communities 4 Local Democracy and other councils to oppose the Three Waters proposal to steal ratepayers' assets.

Do you have a compliment or a gripe? Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to us at news@taupoweekender.co.nz, message Taupō Weekender on Facebook or to our office upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō.