Taupō woman raises $2760 for St John

Taupō's Adrienne Nairn (left) raised substantial funds for St John Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Two years ago Adrienne Nairn had reason to utilise the services of St John for transportation between Taupō, Rotorua and Waikato Hospitals.

That experience inspired her to give back to the community and resulted in a mammoth fundraising effort.

Adrienne's idea to hold a couple of readers' and writers' events in Rotorua and Mount Maunganui was scuppered by Covid-19, but undaunted, she had pledged $2000 so set about raising the funds in a different way.

Stalls at the local markets helped Adrienne reach her goal by selling her own books and those written by other local authors and on Sunday, December 19 she handed over a donation of $2,760 to St John Taupō. It took slightly longer than she anticipated but she was pleased to achieve her goal and more.

A number of people have helped Adrienne in her quest.

Pak'nSave Taupō donated a hamper which was won by Brin Hingston. Photo / Supplied

A friend made some greetings cards to sell and another friend took them to markets outside of Taupō. About $350 was raised this way.

Meeting Chris Hayden of Tremains Real Estate Taupō was another bonus as Chris persuaded his boss Simon Tremain to donate $500 to the cause. Tremain also provided the dummy cheque for presentation.

Pak'nSave Taupō donated a "lovely hamper" which was won by Brin Hingston, a 'new' local who recently arrived from Auckland.

Kaz of Central Market Taupō was wonderful in providing a free market stall which enabled Adrienne to sell her books every week.

"The funds would have been a lot less without this support."

Last but not least, Adrienne thanked those friends and acquaintances who had bought books from Adrienne in the past.

"The support has been wonderful."

Adrienne Nairn (right) organised a raffle as part of her fundraising for St John. Photo / Supplied

On a "beautiful fine Sunday", St John staff went to the Central Market with an ambulance allowing children to have a close look inside and sound the siren - a popular activity. Expertise was sought by visitors to the market on blood pressure and small scrapes.

After the presentation, it was discussed how the funds would be utilised and it was explained how the Area Committee is currently focusing on ensuring the defibrillators available in public spaces are both up to date for pads and batteries of adequate charge, replacing these where necessary and also looking for any places in Taupō which are inadequately resourced and finding a suitable location for public access to place them.

Adrienne certainly thought this a worthy use of the funds and gave her full approval.

The funds raised by Adrienne will cover about 50 per cent of the above costs, so St John is always very appreciative of fundraising by the community.

Adrienne will still attend the local markets and continue to raise funds for worthy causes.