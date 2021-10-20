Construction of new St John Tūrangi garage set to begin

St John Lakes territory manager George Clicquot. Photo / Supplied

A St John Tūrangi project more than four years in the making is set to get under way.

Dependent on Covid-19 alert levels, construction of the station's new earthquake-proof garaging for its ambulances and first response van will begin next month.

The St John Tuwharetoa area committee faced the daunting task of raising about $500,000 for the new garaging because its ambulance station in Ohuanga Rd, Tūrangi, does not meet Building Code IL4 standards, which state that it must be operational immediately after a disaster.

But a half-million-dollar distribution from the King Country Electric Power Trust last year moved the project ahead by years.

After consultation with the community in November 2019, the trust in February 2020 decided that it would distribute $504,214 to St John Tuwharetoa to allow it to build a new earthquake-proof garage.

St John Lakes territory manager George Clicquot says the new garage site will adjoin the existing ambulance station and will include a three-emergency vehicle bay, a utility room and medical storage.

"This will help to support the deployment of ambulances to the area and replace our existing garaging that no longer meets earthquake standards," he says.

"This new build will enable our ambulance operations to future-proof ourselves as we continue to enhance our capability in the area."

The plot of land where a brand-new garage will be added to the current St John Tūrangi ambulance station. Photo / Supplied

If alert levels allow, construction is estimated to be finished about April 2022.

"The project has been in the works for more than four years and has been made possible thanks to the hard work of our St John Tuwharetoa Area Committee, who have been pivotal in fundraising and supporting the project," Clicquot says.

"We are grateful that our ambulance staff will soon be able to operate from the new facility and provide a better service for the people of Tūrangi."

St John Tuwharetoa Area Committee chairman Fraser Lake says a lot of hard work has taken place behind the scenes to make the new facility a reality.

"A huge thank you to King Country Electric Power Trust for their incredible donation of over $500,000 towards the build, as well as many other local groups and individuals that have generously gifted to make the build possible," he said.

"We appreciate the support and patience from those in our community who have been involved in making this possible as we have navigated the ongoing logistics in fundraising, planning and actioning the build."