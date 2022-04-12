Winner of the ITM 2022 apprentice builder challenge held in Taupō is Josh McLean from Straight Up Construction (left), with apprentices Kurtis Morgan, and Cullern Thornby (right) who was third.

Apprentice Josh McLean, 19, has claimed the title of the Taupō New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge champion for 2022, after competing against six other apprentices on April 9 and coming out on top.

The apprentices were put through their paces and given just eight hours to build a park bench that followed specific design plans.

The park benches were assessed by a panel of expert judges who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working against the clock, including their ability to follow a detailed plan and safe working technique, with Josh receiving the top score overall.

Josh is currently doing a building apprenticeship at Straight Up Construction. As well as winning the title of regional champion, Josh also won a $500 ITM voucher to redeem on trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Taupō.

Josh says it feels pretty cool to win the challenge, especially as he was up against stiff competition.

"It was a hard day to get it all done," Josh says.

By lunchtime, he could gauge how far through the competition he was, and then felt confident he would finish.

"But one wrong cut can muck up the whole competition. You don't get given more timber and there will be points off for correcting a mistake."

Josh went to Taupō-nui-a-Tia College where he enjoyed woodwork and design and visual communication classes and knew he wanted a career on the tools.

He is looking forward to going to the national competition in November in Hamilton where he will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand.

"It's a lot of work, I have to put together a portfolio, prepare a speech and do my CV."

Josh has three more years to go in his apprenticeship and says his favourite part of the design-build process is doing the visual part of the building, especially the decking and cladding, because then he gets to have an opinion on how it looks.

Straight Up Construction owner Paul Riedel says the apprentice challenge is a good chance for the guys to show off their skills.

He likes taking on apprentices because it's nearly impossible to employ an experienced tradesperson in the current climate, and also because he wants things built to his own standards.

"With an apprentice, after a while you know its sweet because they do it how you want."

Paul employs four apprentices and is about to take on his fifth apprentice. He says many of the apprentices find their way to his business through word of mouth, and also through the highschool Gateway programme.

"If they approach me, because they want to be builders, well that's a good start," says Paul.

Straight Up Construction apprentice Cullern Thornby was third in the competition, and second place went to Wade Construction apprentice Daniel Merwyn.