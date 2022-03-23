Voyager 2021 media awards
Taupō Airport construction well under way - new terminal, carpark and disembark area

4 minutes to read
It's full steam ahead with the upgrade at Taupō Airport.

Rachel Canning
By
Rachel Canning

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender

Six years ago, upgrading Taupō Airport was just a concept.

Last week, the roof went on the new terminal which is expected to be operational before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the existing airport terminal will continue to

