It's full steam ahead with the upgrade at Taupō Airport.

Six years ago, upgrading Taupō Airport was just a concept.

Last week, the roof went on the new terminal which is expected to be operational before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the existing airport terminal will continue to operate as usual. Taupō Airport Authority chairman Chris Johnston says they are lucky there is plenty of space to redevelop the airport without interrupting usual activities.

The airport is being developed in three stages. A new carpark with a capacity of 152 cars (the existing carpark has a capacity of 40 cars) is well under way, as is the new 1000m2 terminal building that is three times the size of the existing terminal.

Both are due to open in mid-December. The third stage is an extension of the runway apron.

Chris says the upgrade is intended to future-proof the domestic travel function of the airport for the next 50 years. Similar-sized airports around the world are increasing their security to provide a separation between incoming and outgoing passengers.

"Also, key factors are that passenger numbers were exceeding the terminal capacity, there is inert asbestos in the roof, and planes are getting bigger."

The airport upgrade has a total budget of $9.24 million, with $5 million secured at an early stage from Kānoa, the government's Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (formerly the Provincial Growth Fund). The balance comes from the Ministry of Transport ($870,000) and $3.4 million from Taupō District Council.

The planning for the project was through the Covid-19 pandemic, and Chris says the airport authority had one or two discussions about delaying the upgrade until the borders reopened.

"But in the end, it came back to getting an airport facility that will serve the Taupō District for the next 50 years, and that need hadn't changed."

The new facilities will bring more revenue to the airport authority through increased passenger charges and also through paid parking.

Chris says having local architects Stephenson & Turner onboard has been "tremendously helpful", particularly when it comes to quickly resolving construction issues. The construction has also been "incredibly well managed" by the council project manager Pernille Fletcher.

The existing terminal will be pulled down in the new year, and Watts Construction owner Trevor Watts says where possible the material will be repurposed.

Last week, there were 20 staff on-site for construction, and Trevor says at the peak he expects there to be 30 to 40 staff and subcontractors.

The new building incorporates energy-efficient technology, to maintain an all-year-round constant temperature of 20-22C.

"The interior of the building will be fitted out with some neat features that really say 'welcome to Taupō', and will include local scenery and natural materials. It will look spectacular," Trevor says.

Taupō Airport acting manager Kim Gard says the new facilities will allow Taupō to offer a far better user experience as well as provide considerable flow-on effects to the numerous businesses that are based at the airport, including sky diving, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and helicopter maintenance engineers Argus Aviation.

On a February visit to the new terminal worksite, the Minister for Tourism, Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash noted the airport upgrade would provide a much-needed increase in capacity for Taupō Airport as a regional transport hub.

"Tourism is so much more than just attractions, it's about building infrastructure that meets or exceeds the expectations of people flying in and out. And for a lot of people this is the first thing they will see when they arrive in Taupō and so it's got to be world-class and it's got to reflect what Taupō really is. This new terminal is going to be all that and I can't wait to see it finished."

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas is pleased with the progress of the airport redevelopment to date.

"This upgrade is a game-changer for us, and it has been a real team effort to get this project to where we are now, from the Taupō Airport Authority to council to the government and to the Ministry of Transport.

"Taupō is at the heart of the North Island, and so central to so many other locations, it really is exciting to see how we are moving forward as a district."