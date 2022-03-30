The sold out Taupō-Nui-a-Tia Disc Golf Classic is being held at Anzac Weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Taupō Disc Golf's sold-out Taupō-Nui-a-Tia Disc Golf Classic will include a whole new course this year.

Nui-a-Tia, meaning the 'Cloak of Tia', encompasses the Taupō District as a whole. This represents the growth for the 20th year of this Taupō Disc Golf event and the growth expected in the future.

Because last year's event sold out so fast, in addition to the permanent, premium disc golf course in Spa Park, the event team has announced they have secured the Taupō Golf Club Tauhara course as a second venue for the event from April 23 to 25.

The Taupō Disc Golf Club enlisted the help of Disc Shop Disc Golf, which has designed a world-class temporary disc golf course to be installed there for the weekend.

Disc golf on a ball golf course is rarely seen in New Zealand so the excitement is ramping up. Organisers will also be using the onsite clubrooms as an event headquarters.

One of the main goals for the event is to be shortlisted for the 2023 NZ Disc Golf Championships, potentially bringing the sport's top event to the country's premier event town.

This year, experienced tournament director Haydn Shore, from Disc Shop Disc Golf Events, will formally run the international PDGA sanctioned event. The assistant tournament director for the event will be Taupō Disc Golf Club secretary Ken Harris.

One-hundred-and-sixty players are registered from all across the country for the three-day event. The event caters to players of all abilities and will be attended by professional players right through to keen enthusiasts.

There is also a fun-style curtain raiser on the Thursday of the event, designed for locals who can't or don't want to play for the whole weekend.

It is free to spectate at both courses, but spectators must sign in if entering the Taupō Golf Club buildings. The event will be on at both Spa Park and Taupō Golf Club from 8am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday with the finals at both venues on Monday from 8am to 1pm.

Sponsorship Packages are still available for local businesses to become involved. Many local businesses have already jumped on board such as Pak'nSave, AJ Hackett Bungy, More FM, The Source Bulk Foods, Lakeman Brewing, #LoveTaupo.

• More information can be found at the Taupō Disc Golf Club Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/926685438035383