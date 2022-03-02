Sarah Battson is set to cycle the length of New Zealand, raising funds for Greening Taupō along the way. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Battson is set to cycle the length of New Zealand, raising funds for Greening Taupō along the way. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's Sarah Battson loves three things - cycling, conservation and a good challenge.

This month she is combining all three as she participates in Tour Aotearoa, a 3000km "bikepacking" journey from Cape Reinga to Bluff, at the same time raising money to help Greening Taupō continue planting native trees.

"This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, I always enjoy a good challenge and a good adventure," Sarah says.

"I kind of just thought 'screw it, I'll do it'. I'm a keen mountain biker, but I've never done anything to this extent."

Taupō's Sarah Battson will be celebrating when she completes the 3000km Tour Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

Sarah grew up in the South Island but for the past four years has called Taupō home. As a physiotherapist, she worked for six years for Snow Sports NZ, travelling the world with the winter Olympic athletes, and is now based at Fox Physio in Taupō.

"My travels brought home to me how lucky we are to live in Aotearoa and how important it is to protect and improve it for future generations," she says.

"For the last two years, I have been involved with establishing and maintaining the Batts Trapline, running between Spa Park and Huka Falls. Through this work I have witnessed first hand the positive effects that eliminating predators has on the native birdlife. I'm passionate about conservation and sustainability issues, I love my new community.

"This is why I'm taking a month out of work to cycle the length of our beautiful country and, at the same time, raise funds for Greening Taupō.

Tour Aotearoa is one of the world's great bikepacking trips, stretching 3000 km from Cape Reinga to Bluff. Photo / Supplied

"Greening Taupō is a fantastic local initiative based around collaboration and involvement, as well as buy-in from the community, to ensure we create a sustainable future for our environment for future generations to enjoy."

Sarah says having grown up in the small South Island town Makarora, she has always had a love for nature and the environment.

"I grew up around beautiful native forests with heaps of birdlife. My parents were always incredibly into conservation work and it has always been what I've known.

"Moving up to Taupō four years ago, with all the amazing work Greening Taupō have done and getting to enjoy the tracks and beautiful planting - it is such an amazing asset the community has. To me personally, there is not a better cause."

The 3000km Tour Aotearoa from Cape Reinga to Bluff. Photo / Tour Aotearoa

Tour Aotearoa is a 3000km bikepacking adventure from Cape Reinga to Bluff. Riders must finish between 10 and 30 days. Riding conditions vary from rough single tracks to beaches, dirt roads, gravel roads, sealed roads, cycle lanes, trails and paths, and five boat trips.

It means cycling 100km or more a day, often off road, and needing to be self-sufficient for most of the ride. Sarah, who set off on Saturday, is aiming to complete the journey in 23-30 days.

"[Training] has gone well, I had to go into isolation all of last week, which wasn't ideal, but at least I haven't got Covid. We've had a few hiccups but physically I'm feeling good, it will be the mental side that's challenging.

"I love a good suffer-fest."

As of Tuesday this week, Sarah had raised $6500. To donate to the cause go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/cycling-for-conservation-an-aotearoa-adventure