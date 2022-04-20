The Cozy Corner staff sort through food scraps to reduce waste. Photo / Supplied

Sponsored content

A cafe with a heart.

That's how the team at Suncourt Plaza's The Cozy Corner, in Tamamutu St, describes themselves taking a holistic approach to business putting people and values before profit.

They promote natural and fresh food from the land and like to say it is good for your mind, body and soul, just like they believe in caring for the land and the people.

When establishing the cafe in late 2017, this is exactly what owner Camilla Baker had in mind and measures were put in place to minimalise waste going to the landfill, reusing and reducing.

Simple steps including food scrap bins for the farmer, coffee grounds to the gardener, eco-friendly packaging and odd non-recyclable items, including "Yummy stickers", are kept for school donation.

"I have always worked to get the smallest things in order and this was no exception," Camilla says.

"As a team, we looked for ways to reduce and reuse and we had fun with it. To this day, for example, the tiny cut-outs from punching coffee cards are still saved and donated to a daycare for plastic glitter replacement."

Camilla had greater ideas about a cafe for the community and supported local initiatives as business allowed, starting small with a "yes attitude". Some examples of this were hosting a local artists exhibit, and sponsoring staff sports teams and local youth groups.

Over the years the cafe has donated hundreds of vouchers and supported countless local initiatives including sponsoring Tidy Taupō's Tidy Kiwi billboard over the summer of 2020. The team loves collaborating with other small Taupō businesses and has an ongoing relationship with Misfit Garden, a local zero food waste business. Additionally, a "pay it forward" scheme exists in the cafe that at present is in support of Thrive Whakapuawai.

In August 2020, they learned about the Taupō District Council Waste Minimisation Program. Conduction waste audits have seen their score increase from 54 to 89 per cent over a time span of 18 months.

The score is the percentage of waste diverted from landfill based on the weight of all waste generated onsite, including waste in rubbish bins, recycling bins, compost and materials being reused. The improved score was largely due to used napkins now being sorted and composted at the Community Garden.

Being conscious of their environmental footprint, they make their own degreaser from vinegar and orange peel and use it together with pumice from the lake to clean the grill.

"In our industry, there is a fine balance between environmental practices and food safety and naturally we always prioritise food safety," Camilla says.

"To me, running a cafe is a way of life. I am so proud of the wacky and wonderful projects my team and myself can achieve while working a busy day. I treasure the support from them and I firmly stand by the sustainable approach when it comes to business and people management. All my staff have been with me for over a year and we have a mutual respect which is observed by customers and future employees alike."

One of the biggest issues the hospitality industry faces in regard to waste is the packaging food is delivered in - non-recyclable soft plastic. Recently, one of the largest suppliers changed its packaging to an even thicker non-recyclable soft plastic. The Cozy Corner shops locally where possible and regularly challenges the suppliers about the packaging, but they need help from the industry to stand up and be heard.

You can help your local cafe become more sustainable by using your own reusable takeaway cup or alternatively, take time to sit in and enjoy your cuppa. And biggest of all, do not request a dine-in coffee to be served in a takeaway cup. Make the effort to be the change and choose an establishment that will help you succeed.

If you would like to learn more about the Taupō Council Waste Minimisation Program, a free business support ensuring waste and diverted material is managed in a safe and sustainable manner that maintains natural and aesthetic values, email Shannon Hanson at wasteminimisation@taupo.govt.nz