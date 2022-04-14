BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes. Photo / Supplied

BayTrust is inviting Taupō and Tūrangi organisations to apply for up to $500,000 of funding to upgrade or build new community assets and is particularly keen to hear about projects that help address environmental needs and our region's climate change transition.

Applications for BayTrust's annual Community Amenities Fund (CAF) will open on April 26. A total of $1.3 million is available to distribute this year, with grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 per project.

In previous years, the CAF has helped pay for a new Plunket building in Rotorua, a surf rescue base in Pāpāmoa, Omokoroa's new sports pavilion, a new ambulance station at Waihau Bay, a major wetland development and marae redevelopments – just to name a few.

BayTrust CEO Alastair Rhodes says the CAF is a unique opportunity to secure funding for major projects that will benefit the Bay of Plenty for generations to come.

"We know there are a lot of exciting projects happening in the environmental/climate change space and would love to hear from people who have a project in mind in those areas, as well as other initiatives that align with BayTrust's mission of helping our Bay of Plenty communities and environment to flourish."

Successful projects must also have sufficient committed funds, or a workable funding plan with applications in place, to complete the work, and must have ongoing financial support to cover maintenance and operating costs.

Alastair says projects that are not yet "investment ready" may be supported with a smaller grant to help with feasibility research.

Applicants are invited to have an initial discussion with BayTrust staff prior to lodging their Expression of Interest (EOI) before May 27. Those groups who are shortlisted in July will then be invited to complete a full business case study before a decision is made by BayTrust's board later this year.

• For more information on BayTrust's Community Amenities Fund and details on how to apply, visit www.baytrust.org.nz or phone 07 578 6546.