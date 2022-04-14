The Bayley's Shield will introduce a team element to dog trials in the North Island. Photo / NZME

The Bayley's Shield will introduce a team element to dog trials in the North Island. Photo / NZME

New Zealand rugby teams have the Ranfurly Shield, American football teams have the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Tour De France cyclists have the Yellow Jersey.

Now, North Island dog triallers have the Bayley's Shield.

The shield, donated by Bayley's Real Estate, will work like the Ranfurly Shield does for New Zealand rugby unions sides in that challengers can take on the current holders in an attempt to claim it.

The initiative, being heralded as the biggest shake-up of the dog trial scene since Tux Wonder Dogs, introduces a team element to what is usually a very individual sport.

Bayley's is putting up $500 to the winners of each challenge and the shield will live at the Bayley's office of whichever centre holds it.

The shield will be competed for by Waikato, Northland, King Country, Taranaki, Whanganui, Wairarapa-Southern Hawke's Bay, Hawke's Bay and Poverty Bay.

The team will comprise five people and five dogs, including two open competitors with open dogs, two intermediate people with intermediate dogs, and one maiden competitor with a dog of any state.

Waikato vice president Dave Shaw, who has played a big part in organising the shield, says it will breathe new life into the sport of dog trialling.

"It's going to be great in the way of helping out shows that are struggling, because a number of shows are struggling at the moment. It could bring in 10 extra entries and hopefully more spectators.

"I would think spectators will love it. We get good attendances and with Bayley's we can promote it beforehand."

Bayleys Taupō director Yvonne Westerman says supporting the new initiative was a "no brainer".

"It's such a good, rural community, local event and when Dave came in with the idea, I didn't even think about it, I said yes straight away.

"We get a lot of people asking for sponsorship and some of it doesn't connect with our business, but this was a perfect fit, the rural connection and linking with our provincial area."

New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association president Pat Coogan says the concept of having dog triallers compete in teams is "wonderful".

"You've got three grades of people and the more experienced ones can help the less experienced, it will be good for development.

"I'm sure it will bring more young people in and it will put the sport out there at the various shows around the place."

Pat says, based on the rivalry between different provinces when it comes to other sports like rugby, the Bayley's Shield is sure to be hotly contested.

"Young people, when they are starting off, often don't like to run in front of experienced dog triallers at shows, it can put them off. With this setup, they are also going with some mates, so they can forget about who they're up against and just focus on the team."

Bob Berger, a former national dog trial champion with 20 years in the sport, is excited about the new concept.

"It's a very individual sport, just man and dog, so it's good to have something where we have to rely on our mates.

"A few years ago, I was fortunate enough to be in the New Zealand test team and I didn't realise until then, when I wasn't just competing for myself anymore, how lonely the sport can be.

"This is up there with the biggest changes to the sport, with Tux Wonder Dogs. We definitely need to do something to get more people involved. I'd love to compete for my team."

Former NZ Sheep Dog Trial Association president Hamish Richmond says one of the biggest benefits will be the inclusion of "team spirit".

"Usually you have an individual winner whereas this contest will have five winners, the whole team, so you have people to share it with. We feel as though that is a strong aspect.

"I've been involved at a pretty high level and the only team concept is when a team goes to face Australia. This challenge will bring the younger and less experienced competitors into a team as well."

The date of the first official challenge is still up in the air and depends on Covid-19 restrictions, but organisers are aiming for the Waikato Show near the end of October.