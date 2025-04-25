“Love is not always the word we associate with war. When we think of the battlefield, we think of hardship, loss and suffering, but when we look past the medals and the uniforms, we find love at the heart of courage,” she said.
“When the first Anzacs stepped on the shores of Gallipoli 110 years ago, they stepped into the unknown, but they did not do it alone.”
Swann-Cronin spoke of the soldiers who stepped forward as one bound by duty but “driven by love”.
“Love for their mates, love for their homelands and their families back home.
“Love is what brings us here today, we gather not just to remember loss but to remember what was given.”
Swann-Cronin addressed “keeping alive the memory” of her tipuna Hēnare Kōhere, who died at the Somme in 1916.
“Anzac Day reminds us of not just sacrifice but of the values we must uphold - courage, compassion, comradeship, commitment and aroha.
“Aroha mai aroha atu - let love be given and let love be returned.”
Patience Lister from Rotorua Girls’ High School and Harrison Roberts-Brake of John Paul College spoke also.
The crowd stood silent for the Last Post as the New Zealand flag was raised.
Laying of the wreaths took place during the service, and pipers from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band played and the Rotorua Municipal Brass Band.
Tapsell closed the ceremony.
“We acknowledge the veterans who have joined us today, we have such gratefulness and warmth in our hearts for the service of not only you, but your families and the sacrifice that you, your brothers and your sisters have made over the years.”
“As you can tell by their tears in their eyes and the love in their voices, this not only meant a lot to perform this today, but it meant a lot to dedicate that song, and today, many more years to come of memories of Sir Robert Gilles,” Tapsell said.