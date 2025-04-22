Sir Robert (Bom) Gillies - pictured in 2022 - who was the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion before he died in November 2024. Photo / Andrew Warner

Released as a special project under the Waiata Anthems musical series, the waiata aimed to ensure the “significant” legacy of the 28th Māori Battalion and Tā Bom Gillies continued to be remembered and resonate for generations to come.

“It is an ōhākī [parting wish] to the future; a promise that we will not forget their sacrifices and the values they upheld.”

‘Our promise that we won’t forget’

Nikau’s grandfather fought alongside Gillies. She co-wrote the waiata and is the main singer.

The 17-year-old - who lives between Rotorua and Kawerau - told the Rotorua Daily Post Waiata Anthems commissioned her and other artists to create a waiata to honour the 28th Māori Battalion “considering this is the first year without any living members”.

She said the waiata was “our promise that we won’t forget“.

“I feel like we don’t talk enough about how massive their sacrifice was.

“It felt like a way of saying ‘thank you’ ... to all of the soldiers in the 28th battalion.”

Singer Nikau Grace, 17, is the main singer for a bilingual Anzac song He Aha Te Aha which has been released in honour of Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies and the 28th Māori Battalion soldiers. Photo / Supplied

She said it was a moment for all New Zealanders to remember and reflect.

“Even if you don’t know much about the Māori Battalion, I really hope that this song can help people find and feel something. That’s where the remembering begins.

“With no one left from the 28th Māori Battalion, they can’t speak any more so that’s what we have to do.”

Nikau said it was “incredibly special” to sing the waiata due to her personal connections to the 28th Māori Battalion.

“I kind of grew up hearing the names of the soldiers and being told stories and my Nan’s memories.”

She was previously in a band with Gillies’ son.

‘Honouring our tūpuna’

After two days of recording in Tāmaki Makaurau, “there was something missing and we couldn’t really pinpoint what it was”, Nikau said.

“At the same time as that, Matatini was happening and ... Ngāti Whakaue, their whole set was a tribute to Koro Bom and the Māori Battalion.”

Te Kapa Haka o Ngatī Whakaue won the festival with their dedicated performance.

Singer Nikau Grace. Photo / Supplied

Nikau said it was determined “that’s our missing ingredient”.

“They were our baking powder ... they just made our cake rise.

“We then had one day in Rotorua to record with them ... the harmonies were unreal.

“It was so much fun ... just a lot of happy people who were all there for the reason of honouring our tūpuna [ancestors].”

Nikau - who studies te reo Māori at the University of Waikato in Tauranga - said she became a “performer” singer when she was 7 and sang at Kawerau’s Christmas in the Park.

“From then, I just was so fortunate to find all these incredible people who really wanted to help mold and shape my voice.

“I’m not sure if I would be where I am right now if it weren’t for my village.”

The waiata has been released today on all streaming platforms, along with a short documentary and music video on Waiata Anthems platforms.

