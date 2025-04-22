Sir Robert (Bom) Gillies - pictured in 2021 - who was the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion before he died in November 2024. Photo / Andrew Warner
A bilingual Anzac waiata to celebrate the “significant” legacy of the 28th Māori Battalion has been released today, marking the first Anzac Day without any living members following the death of Sir Robert (Bom) Gillies in November.
The song He Aha Te Aha is a collaboration between Bay of Plenty singer Nikau Grace, producer Kings, mātanga reo (language consultant) Dr Jeremy MacLeod and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue.
Released as a special project under the Waiata Anthems musical series, the waiata aimed to ensure the “significant” legacy of the 28th Māori Battalion and Tā Bom Gillies continued to be remembered and resonate for generations to come.
“It is an ōhākī [parting wish] to the future; a promise that we will not forget their sacrifices and the values they upheld.”
‘Our promise that we won’t forget’
Nikau’s grandfather fought alongside Gillies. She co-wrote the waiata and is the main singer.
The 17-year-old - who lives between Rotorua and Kawerau - told the Rotorua Daily Post Waiata Anthems commissioned her and other artists to create a waiata to honour the 28th Māori Battalion “considering this is the first year without any living members”.
She said the waiata was “our promise that we won’t forget“.
“I feel like we don’t talk enough about how massive their sacrifice was.
“It felt like a way of saying ‘thank you’ ... to all of the soldiers in the 28th battalion.”
She said it was a moment for all New Zealanders to remember and reflect.
“Even if you don’t know much about the Māori Battalion, I really hope that this song can help people find and feel something. That’s where the remembering begins.
“With no one left from the 28th Māori Battalion, they can’t speak any more so that’s what we have to do.”
Nikau said it was “incredibly special” to sing the waiata due to her personal connections to the 28th Māori Battalion.
“I kind of grew up hearing the names of the soldiers and being told stories and my Nan’s memories.”