Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai performs at Te Matatini finals. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

“Some might say winning Te Matatini is the goal, but you kind of never think it’s going to happen, so we’re humble in this achievement, but it’s still an awesome achievement.”

He said there was an “overwhelming feeling” of kotahitanga, love and peace that shone throughout the festival right from Te Kāhui Maunga‘s pōhiri.

Wright said performing their tribute to Gillies, who was the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion, with his whānau was “a spiritual experience”.

“It was moving to carry his legacy onto the stage and honour him and all of the soldiers of the 28 Māori Battalion who are now together again.”

He said it was “very special” after the group travelled to Italy with Gillies last May to commemorate the 80-year anniversary of the battle at Monte Cassino.

Their winning performance also represented the “legacy” of Ngāti Whakaue kapa haka performers going back 50 years, Wright said.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi performs at Te Matatini finals. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

“The stand wasn’t just for us, it was for everybody who has performed for Ngāti Whakaue, supported Ngāti Whakaue, cooked for Ngāti Whakaue, looked after our Ngāti Whakaue babies over the years, and most importantly, our koeke [elders] who accompanied us on the trip to Taranaki.”

He said the key message they wanted to deliver on stage was poua te aroha [give love].

Tenga Rangitauira, a pouako (teacher) for the rōpū, said the festival was “surreal”.

He said his highlight was watching Ngāti Whakaue male lead, Cori Marsters, in the group’s final performance — describing him as “poetry in motion”.

Cori Marsters, male lead of Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue performs at Te Matatini. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

“I had never seen anything like it, and he doesn’t know this, but it brought tears to my eyes witnessing his brilliance,” Rangitauira said.

He said in his opinion the host iwi’s “magnificent” welcome with Mt Taranaki as the backdrop was “the best pohiri there has ever been”.

Te Arawa make history

“We are just so happy for Ngāti Whakaue,” said Te Arawa Kapa Haka chairman and Te Matatini life member Trevor Maxwell.

“This year, Te Arawa came forward with the most teams picked to participate in the final. That’s never happened in 52 years of Te Matatini, that first and second have come from any one region.

“I am just so proud.”

He said he watched all the festival performances and all Te Arawa teams gave beautiful performances.

“Ngāti Whakaue’s theme on our farewell to our Bom Gillies … they did that so beautifully,” he said.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai performs at Te Matatini finals. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Maxwell and his late wife, Atareta Maxwell, led Ngāti Rangiwewehi for 30 years, winning national titles in 1983 and 1996. He last performed at Te Matatini in Auckland in 2004.

He said the finalists would be on “cloud nine”.

“For others who didn’t make it, of course, there will be some disappointed that they either didn’t make the finals or achieve any of the major prizes.”

He said after months of practice and hard work, Te Arawa whānau could “return home, be with family, go back to work and school”.

“They’ll have the debriefs, and they’ll look ahead. Then it starts all over again with regionals,” Maxwell said.

The festival is held on alternate years with regional competitions in the years between.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the success of Te Arawa at Te Matatini 2025 reflected the presence of kapa haka in Rotorua.

“We’ve just watched history be made and it couldn’t be more exciting.”

She congratulated all four teams to make it to the finals, and acknowledged the months of preparation for their performances.

“It’s intense and not for the light-hearted, so we really congratulate the performers who have made our community incredibly proud.”

Ngāti Whakaue’s performance honouring Gillies “brought many to tears” and would continue to inspire others for years to come, she said.

“Rotorua has a strong history of kapa haka, and the talent we have coming through the next generations make us really excited for the future of our culture and performing arts.

The six Te Arawa groups who performed at Te Matatini will perform at the free Lakeside Concert in Rotorua on March 23 from 10am to 2pm.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.