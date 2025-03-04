Their winning performance also represented the “legacy” of Ngāti Whakaue kapa haka performers going back 50 years, Wright said.
“The stand wasn’t just for us, it was for everybody who has performed for Ngāti Whakaue, supported Ngāti Whakaue, cooked for Ngāti Whakaue, looked after our Ngāti Whakaue babies over the years, and most importantly, our koeke [elders] who accompanied us on the trip to Taranaki.”
He said the key message they wanted to deliver on stage was poua te aroha [give love].
Tenga Rangitauira, a pouako (teacher) for the rōpū, said the festival was “surreal”.
He said his highlight was watching Ngāti Whakaue male lead, Cori Marsters, in the group’s final performance — describing him as “poetry in motion”.
“I had never seen anything like it, and he doesn’t know this, but it brought tears to my eyes witnessing his brilliance,” Rangitauira said.
He said in his opinion the host iwi’s “magnificent” welcome with Mt Taranaki as the backdrop was “the best pohiri there has ever been”.
Te Arawa make history
“We are just so happy for Ngāti Whakaue,” said Te Arawa Kapa Haka chairman and Te Matatini life member Trevor Maxwell.