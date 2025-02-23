“It’s highly competitive and we love one another, except for those 30 minutes on stage when it becomes your rōpū and the rest,” said Maxwell, a Te Matatini life member, Te Arawa rohe chairman and Rotorua councillor.
“You give it your best for those 30 minutes.”
Maxwell said the first Te Matatini festival was held in Rotorua in 1972 and then called the New Zealand Polynesian Festival. In 2004, it was renamed Te Matatini, which means “many faces” and reflected the diversity of the competitors and their audience.
He hoped to see more non-Māori join Māori to “come and enjoy the performing arts that we passionately love”.
He welcomed a feature on the Te Matatini app that could give live translations in five languages: Samoan, Cook Island, Mandarin, Tongan and English.
“In the past, we did have translations given over the radio. We’d have interpreters there explaining what was happening and people could switch into their little transistor radios and it was explained to them.”
Opportunities created through kapa haka
Anipātene Biddle, 24, would perform with Te Arawa regional winners Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue.
“It was our first time winning the regionals actually, so it was a special moment for us.”
She said the competition would be a reunion of sorts, and performing alongside her university friends and cousins was a big part of the kaupapa or experience.
Te Matatini was a major event on the te ao Māori calendar, Biddle said.