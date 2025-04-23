Anzac Day, named for the Australia New Zealand Army Corps, is a national day of remembrance that commemorates those who served.

The date marks the disastrous beginning of the near year-long Gallipoli campaign that ended with more than 130,000 dead, including 2779 New Zealanders.

Speakers at the Civic Memorial Service in Rotorua tomorrow include former Royal New Zealand Air Force pilot Angela Swann-Cronin and two youth speaker representatives, Patience Lister (Rotorua Girls High School) and Harrison Roberts-Brake (John Paul College).

Rotorua-raised Swann-Cronin (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) was the first Māori woman to become an air force pilot.

She retired in 2009 after a 13-year career and now flies 787s for Air New Zealand.

“Anzac Day is always a solemn reminder of unnecessary suffering and loss in war and the combined contribution of New Zealand and Australia to the Gallipoli campaign,” she told Local Democracy Reporting.

“We ensure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice are not forgotten and those who returned are cherished.”

The ex-service person said she always felt pride standing alongside colleagues on Anzac Day and “keeping alive the memory” of her tipuna Hēnare Kōhere, who died at the Somme in 1916.

“Whilst wearing the military uniform, I have experienced different public reactions to its symbology from gratitude to disappointment.

“Despite this, I hope recognition of service people will continue to be supported and appreciated here in Aotearoa.”

Aroha was her message as opposed to war.

“I aim to bring this into my brief Anzac Day kōrero.

“It is also a recognition of Matatini winners Ngāti Whakaue and their tribute to the late Tā Bom Gilles.”

Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies served in B Company of the 28th Māori Battalion. He died in 2024. Photo / Laura Smith

Mayor Tapsell said the day remained an important reminder of the losses created by war, and a moment to honour the sacrifice of young local soldiers who “fought for our safety and security”.

“With recent conflicts across the world, it’s a chilling reminder of how we cannot stay complacent in the pursuit of peace.

“Anzac Day is a time to come together as a community and celebrate the strength of unity.”

About 1000 people were expected to attend.

Last year’s service included a strong message from then-Rotorua Boys’ High School head boy Jared Lasike, who spoke of his great-grandfather’s contributions at war and how comradeship brought the country together like never before.

His speech also called out New Zealanders for their divisive nature and suggested Kiwis could learn more from their ancestors.

Rotorua Boys High School former head boy Jared Lasike speaking at the 2024 Anzac civic ceremony. Photo / Andrew Warner

Commemoration organisers said in a statement, “Mr G Botting will play the Last Post on his bugle before the Ode to the Fallen is read by WO11 Captain Rangi Rata (Te Arawa Returned Services League) and Dr Reynold Macpherson (Vice President Rotorua Returned Services Association)“.

Laying of the wreaths will take place during the service, and pipers from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band will play as well as the Rotorua Municipal Brass Band.

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue will also honour Sir Robert (Bom) Gillies who was the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion.

The service will be livestreamed and available on the council’s YouTube page.

Anzac Dawn Service

5.45am: Gather at Ōhinemutu

5.50pm: Parade march to Muruika Soldiers’ Cemetery (by St Faith’s Church)

6.00am: Dawn Service begins with a mihi (welcome) from Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League

Prayers: Reverend Tom Poata

Anzac dedication followed by hymn and guest speaker.

The Dawn Service is expected to conclude about 6.30am.

Anzac Civic Memorial Service

8.50am: Meet at Te Arawa War Memorial (next to Rotorua Museum in Government Gardens)

9.00am: Anzac Parade leaves Te Arawa War Memorial and heads along Queen’s Drive

9.25am: Parade arrives at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre

9.30am: Anzac Civic Memorial Service begins

Anzac Day road closures (8.30am – 10am):

Queens Dr from Prince’s Gate Arch to Te Arawa War Memorial (roundabout next to the Rotorua Museum).

Arawa St from Prince’s Gate Arch to the intersection of Fenton St, (not including the roundabout).

People are encouraged to avoid the Prince’s Gate entrance to Government Gardens due to the road closure.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.