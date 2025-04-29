“This project has the potential to unlock $1 billion of private investment in new renewable energy. If this is feasible, Northland could become a significant electricity generator and supplier of power, which might have flow-on benefits for Auckland and the rest of the country,” Jones said.
“This investment could increase electricity self-sufficiency in the region and improve the power generation capacity and resilience of the Northland network which will benefit local people. It could also reduce power prices for Auckland and nationally if wholesale prices can be brought down.”
Jones said more detailed work needs to be done into the feasibility of expanding Northland’s power generation before further Government funding could be considered.
But he believed but if the outcome is positive, the payoff could be massive.
“This is a long-term project and there is a lot of water to pass under the bridge yet, but if it goes ahead some new power generation could come online as components are completed, with full commissioning by 2029.”
The project aligns with the coalition Government’s goals of building infrastructure and doubling renewable energy generation for New Zealand by 2035 to reduce emissions and enable economic growth, Jones said.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.