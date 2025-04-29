Advertisement
Power cut cure: Northland to Auckland 'energy bridge' step closer with $2m study

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The toppling of a Transpower pylon during maintenance work cut power to all of Northland in June 2024.

The toppling of a Transpower pylon during maintenance work cut power to all of Northland in June 2024.

Northland may be infamous for its power cuts plunging the region into darkness but it now could become a shining light in renewable electricity generation.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones today announced a $2 million investigation into the feasibility of upgrading Northland’s electricity infrastructure to act as an “energy bridge” between Northland and Auckland.

The money will come from the Regional Infrastructure Fund and the investigation will be done by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

The investigation will look at building additional electricity transmission and distribution capacity in Northland, which could also have benefits further afield by enabling Te Tai Tokerau to “export” its renewable energy to other regions.

The region’s electricity infrastructure is infamous after a power pylon collapsed in June last year, leaving some 88,000 homes and businesses without power.

The collapse was found to be caused by untrained contractors removing too many nuts from the tower’s base.

More recently, 24,000 Northland homes and businesses lost power due to Cyclone Tam, with a few homes in the dark for more than a week.

However, the region is becoming a renewable energy hot spot, with projects including a 64ha solar farm near Kaitāia, New Zealand’s first battery energy storage site being built by Meridian Energy at Ruakākā and Meridian gaining consent to build a $200m solar farm next to the battery storage.

Jones said New Zealand as a whole needs significantly more electricity generation, as the economy grows and demand for power increases.

“Northland is rich in natural renewable resources, such as wind and solar, which are suitable for generating renewable energy.”

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said if feasible, the energy bridge could unlock up to $1 billion in renewable energy generation. Photo / NZME
Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said if feasible, the energy bridge could unlock up to $1 billion in renewable energy generation. Photo / NZME

The ministry will also carry out an economic analysis of the potential benefits in conjunction with local stakeholders.

“This project has the potential to unlock $1 billion of private investment in new renewable energy. If this is feasible, Northland could become a significant electricity generator and supplier of power, which might have flow-on benefits for Auckland and the rest of the country,” Jones said.

“This investment could increase electricity self-sufficiency in the region and improve the power generation capacity and resilience of the Northland network which will benefit local people. It could also reduce power prices for Auckland and nationally if wholesale prices can be brought down.”

Jones said more detailed work needs to be done into the feasibility of expanding Northland’s power generation before further Government funding could be considered.

But he believed but if the outcome is positive, the payoff could be massive.

“This is a long-term project and there is a lot of water to pass under the bridge yet, but if it goes ahead some new power generation could come online as components are completed, with full commissioning by 2029.”

The project aligns with the coalition Government’s goals of building infrastructure and doubling renewable energy generation for New Zealand by 2035 to reduce emissions and enable economic growth, Jones said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

Save

