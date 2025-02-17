Tū Mai Rā Energy in partnership with Potahi Marae is contributing $1m in co-funding to the project.

Pōtahi Marae treasurer Rosie Conrad expressed the community’s enthusiasm for the project.

“This initiative represents an incredible opportunity for Te Kao. It’s not just about energy; it’s about economic growth, self-sufficiency and a brighter future for our whānau. We are excited to work alongside Tū Mai Rā Energy to create lasting benefits for our people.”

The microgrid is expected to power about 100 homes and businesses eventually, directly benefiting 200–300 people in Te Kao. While census data records a resident population of 183, the true number is probably higher when accounting for over 70 students at the local school and 36 at the kohanga reo.

Also, the local Papakāinga Housing Project is under way to add another 16 homes to the 20 existing and three kaumātua flats, meaning the microgrid will support these new homes, further increasing its impact. Beyond Te Kao, the initiative has the potential to benefit residents in the 46km north of Te Kao to include Parengarenga Incorporation and south to Pukekaroro Station, where infrastructure and energy resilience remain critical challenges.

Power resilience is a major issue for Te Kao as evidenced by past outages. Te Kao experiences frequent power disruptions due to its reliance on ageing grid infrastructure. These outages – scheduled and unscheduled – can last from a few hours to over a week. The microgrid will provide a stable, independent energy source powered by solar and supported by battery storage, ensuring greater reliability and lower electricity costs for the whole community and surrounding homes.

Tū Mai Rā Energy chief executive Matiu Taurau said the project was about more than only energy – “it’s about empowerment”.

“By creating sustainable energy as well as an income stream for Te Kao, we are helping to build resilience and long-term prosperity for the community.”

Weka Weka Valley Community Trust in Waimamaku, in South Hokianga, has been approved $1.3m to enable Māori economic development in Waimamaku by installing solar power and batteries to multiple businesses and community facilities, providing consistent and reliable power.

The project will assist and prepare the Waimamaku community to be resilient in emergencies, severe weather events and disruptions to electricity supply and communications, by supplying key community civil emergency locations with power and secure communications systems.

Weka Weka Valley Community Trust will contribute $320,000 in co-funding.