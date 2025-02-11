An individual, Shaun Erikson, also appealed, raising concerns about the solar farm creating heat island effects: an increase in ambient temperature, caused by development.

These issues have now been resolved through “constructive discussions” between Meridian, the appellants and interested parties, with the consent signed off by the Environment Court, said Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay.

A 9ha wetland and dune habitat will now be saved from solar farm development, with Meridian also agreeing to restore a further 5ha of wetlands.

Barclay said it was pleasing to resolve the appeal so quickly and be able to move forward with the project, which will provide “big benefits” to Northland’s resilience and New Zealand’s generation capacity.

“We know how important it is to invest in new generation and increase the security of New Zealand’s electricity supply,” he said.

Northland’s electricity resilience was tested last June when a Transpower pylon collapsed in north Auckland, causing 100,000 Northland homes and businesses to lose power.

The solar farm will reduce Northland’s reliance on electricity generated from elsewhere in the country.

“Solar farms and batteries are part of the solution to strengthen and grow our electricity system,” Barclay said. “Along with our hydro stations and wind farms, they’ll build resilience for tough years and help to reduce the cost of electricity for Kiwi homes and businesses.”

Barclay said Meridian is committed to increasing the amount of renewable electricity it generates and stores, to help meet New Zealand’s growing demand for clean energy, backed by an investment of $3 billion through to 2030.

Northland’s renewable energy reputation is growing with a further three solar farms being built in the Far North and Mercury building a wind farm northwest of Dargaville.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.