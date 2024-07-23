But National MP for Northland Grant McCallum said Transpower leaders have now agreed to a community goodwill payment of some form.

He met with acting chief executive John Clarke and executive general manager customer and external affairs Raewyn Moss on Tuesday.

“I had a very constructive meeting - they agreed that they owed Northland,” McCallum said.

Northland MP Grant McCallum says Transpower has a moral obligation to pay Northland for the power cut. Photo / NZME

“Whilst it’s not the same [as direct compensation], it’s an indication that they are prepared to look at things.”

McCallum said Transpower made an offer, but he believed the payment should be about 10 times more. The executives said they would take this to Transpower’s board for a decision.

“We’ve got a way to go, on what I think they need to get to and what they’re offering.”

McCallum said the situation is unlike any previous event, as it was caused by “incompetence and negligence” by Transpower and its contractor.

Details about how the amount would be paid out to Northland residents and businesses has not been discussed yet, he said.

McCallum originally suggested Transpower discount transmission charges to Northland for a year. However, this proved too complicated, as power pricing is set by the Electricity Authority.

He said an organisation like Northland Inc might be best placed to administer any payment on behalf of Te Tai Tokerau. The regional development agency has some experience in this, as it distributed government payments to those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Transpower has been approached for comment.

