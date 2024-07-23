Advertisement
Power to Northland as Transpower agrees to power cut goodwill payment, MP says

Denise Piper
By
2 mins to read
Then-Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew speaks to media on June 24, to explained what caused the Northland power cut on Thursday, June 20.

Transpower appears to have made an about-turn over compensation payment for the Northland power cut, which plunged the region into darkness on June 20.

The power cut was caused when contractors removed too many nuts on a high-voltage tower at Glorit, north Auckland, causing the tower to topple over and take out Northland’s two 220kV lines.

The electricity failure is thought to have directly cost businesses $60 million, as well as damaging Northland’s reputation.

But when NorthChamber approached Transpower about compensation for businesses, chief executive Darryn Fisher was “coldly” told the provider had no obligation to give any direct compensation or support, and businesses should make an insurance claim.

But National MP for Northland Grant McCallum said Transpower leaders have now agreed to a community goodwill payment of some form.

He met with acting chief executive John Clarke and executive general manager customer and external affairs Raewyn Moss on Tuesday.

“I had a very constructive meeting - they agreed that they owed Northland,” McCallum said.

Northland MP Grant McCallum says Transpower has a moral obligation to pay Northland for the power cut. Photo / NZME
“Whilst it’s not the same [as direct compensation], it’s an indication that they are prepared to look at things.”

McCallum said Transpower made an offer, but he believed the payment should be about 10 times more. The executives said they would take this to Transpower’s board for a decision.

“We’ve got a way to go, on what I think they need to get to and what they’re offering.”

McCallum said the situation is unlike any previous event, as it was caused by “incompetence and negligence” by Transpower and its contractor.

Details about how the amount would be paid out to Northland residents and businesses has not been discussed yet, he said.

McCallum originally suggested Transpower discount transmission charges to Northland for a year. However, this proved too complicated, as power pricing is set by the Electricity Authority.

He said an organisation like Northland Inc might be best placed to administer any payment on behalf of Te Tai Tokerau. The regional development agency has some experience in this, as it distributed government payments to those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Transpower has been approached for comment.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

