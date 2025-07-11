Advertisement
Bay of Islands Vintage Railway receives Gold Qualmark accreditation

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway has been awarded the Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award this month. Photo / Bay of Island's Heritage Railway

One of Northland’s pride-and-joy tourist destinations has been awarded Gold Qualmark accreditation.

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway was visited by Minister for Tourism Louise Upston to celebrate this week.

The Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award means the operation is leading the way in creating a world-class tourism industry

