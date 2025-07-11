“The work they are doing to boost business and tourism while focusing on youth employment across Northland is really positive,” she said.

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway general manager Lau’rell Douglas said the recognition was something the team had been “steadily working towards” for two years.

She said they were lucky to have passionate volunteers aged from 15 to 87 involved.

More recently, the introduction of her role, as well as an operations manager and engineering manager, meant they could elevate the service’s offerings and push for further growth.

The award follows significant restoration works in recent years, including reinstating the heritage tracks from Taumarere to Whangae Tunnel, as well as work to restore the engines and carriages.

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway and operating charitable entity Keteriki Ltd opened the extended two-hour railway experience along the Taumarere River in October 2024.

Keteriki Ltd is a joint-venture charitable entity with Ngā Tangariki O Ngāti Hine, established to operate the vintage railway.

Douglas said it had been an “incredible team effort” to open the new section, which included the longest curved wooden bridge in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The restoration of the Heritage-listed asset is significant for all New Zealanders, and the cultural, heritage and ecological features along the corridor are breathtaking.”

She said the recognition also highlighted their ability to operate as a destination tourism asset year-round.

Northland Transport Agency railway safety officer Ra Thompson said the accreditation was a “truly outstanding achievement”.

“This recognition reflects not only [their] unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability and visitor experience, but also the passion and care that define Bay of Islands Vintage Railway as a standout in New Zealand’s tourism landscape.”

Keteriki Ltd chairman Pite Tipene praised Dougas’ leadership and the work of the whole team for their efforts.

“We look forward to the next steps and the planning we have set for ourselves at Keteriki Ltd as we aim to fulfil our vision of being the ‘Choice journey for travellers in the Bay of Islands’ alongside our kaupapa/mission, ‘All aboard and steaming back to the future’,” Tipene said.

Qualmark specialist Greg Anderson’s report highlighted that such a period of growth and change was only possible through strong management and great people across the team.

“The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway is of enormous importance to Kawakawa and the continued tourism renaissance in the Bay of Islands, the strong community and Ngāti Hine foundations are an outstanding legacy model that is possible with great leadership, a strong vision, heaps of energy and sound governance.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.