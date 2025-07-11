A separate power outage is affecting 69 customers south-west of Pukenui, near Houhora Harbour, where the power went out at 11.16am.

Top Energy expects to restore the power supply there by 4pm today. The cause is still under investigation.

Roads partly or wholly affected include Burnage Road, Gumboot Road, Hukatere Road, State Highway 1F, and Whalers Road.

The power also went out around Oruru, near Taipa, at 12.37pm, affecting 35 customers along Honeymoon Valley and Dutton Roads. The lines company has yet to confirm when power will be returned there.

Northland has been on high alert today as a strong northerly weather system sweeps across New Zealand, bringing heavy rain and potentially severe winds to the region.

The MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Northland, effective from 2pm to 9pm today. Northerly winds may approach severe gale strength (75-85km/h) in exposed areas, with a moderate chance of the watch being upgraded to a full warning.

An orange heavy rain watch is in place for the 13 hours from 9am this morning until 10pm tonight.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokesman Zachary Woods said the region had already experienced significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, particularly along the east coast. This has led to elevated river levels, raising concerns about further flooding as the weather system intensifies.

“The heaviest rainfall is forecast for this afternoon,” Woods said.

“Given the already saturated ground, additional rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. There is also a risk of surface flooding, slips, and road closures, and driving conditions may become hazardous.”

Local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day. People are advised to secure loose items and prepare for possible power outages.

Emergency services are actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

Northlanders are encouraged to stay informed, avoid unnecessary travel, and ensure they have essential supplies at home and in their vehicles.

Local councils are also asking the public to report any fallen trees, debris, flooding or blocked drains on roads or public property to help maintain safety and accessibility.

Low tide today is at about 2pm; a high tide of 2.83m is expected about 8.35pm.

